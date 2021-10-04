Ranking movers: Duckworth rises to Australian No.2

Men's singles
James Duckworth is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings, rising two places to world No.54 after reaching the Sofia Open quarterfinals.
The 29-year-old Duckworth is now the No.2-ranked Australian, overtaking John Millman who has fallen 35 places to world No.90.
Alex Bolt improves seven spots to world No.137 after qualifying for an ATP tournament in San Diego, while Thanasi Kokkinakis jumps 11 places to world No.183 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in Sibiu.
Li Tu continues to make impressive moves too, rising 93 spots to a career-high No.686 after recording consistent results at ITF Futures level.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.27
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.54
|+2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.69
|+3
|Jordan Thompson
|No.74
|+1
|John Millman
|No.90
|-35
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.97
|-1
|Christopher O'Connell
|No.130
|0
|Alex Bolt
|No.137
|+7
|Marc Polmans
|No.159
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.181
|-1
Women's singles
Alexandra Bozovic is the biggest mover of the week in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings, rising 57 places to world No.430.
It follows the 22-year-old reaching the semifinals at an ITF tournament in America, where she pushed world No.68 and eventual champion Kaia Kanepi to three sets.
Olivia Gadecki is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10, improving six places to a career-high No.234. The 19-year-old reached an ITF quarterfinal in France last week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.47
|-3
|Astra Sharma
|No.102
|+1
|Storm Sanders
|No.124
|0
|Maddison Inglis
|No.127
|+3
|Arina Rodionova
|No.154
|-4
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.167
|+5
|Seone Mendez
|No.211
|-2
|Priscilla Hon
|No.232
|+2
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.234
|+6
Men's doubles
Jordan Thompson is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising 24 places to world No.180.
The 27-year-old recently advanced to his third tour-level semifinal of the season. Thompson's performance in San Diego propels him into ninth place in the Australian top 10, overtaking John Millman.
Australian No.1 John Peers, who reached his third final of the season in San Diego, remains steady at world No.23.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.23
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.28
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.33
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.60
|+1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.69
|+1
|Matt Reid
|No.87
|+1
|Marc Polmans
|No.98
|+1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.130
|+1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.180
|+24
|John Millman
|No.188
|-2
Women's doubles
Ivana Popovic is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings, improving 63 spots to a career-high world No.286. The 21-year-old recently reached an ITF $25K final in Texas and was a semifinalist at an ITF $60K in California last week.
Olivia Tjandramulia, who partnered Popovic in California, is also at a new career-high. The 24-year-old rises two places to world No.180.
Storm Sanders has also achieved a new career-high this week, improving one spot to world No.32.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.22
|-2
|Storm Sanders
|No.32
|+1
|Ellen Perez
|No.44
|+1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.69
|0
|Ash Barty
|No.105
|+1
|Astra Sharma
|No.109
|+2
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.143
|+2
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.180
|+2
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.184
|-1
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.197
|-5
