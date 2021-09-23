Social round-up: Aussies shining across the world

There is definitely no shortage of news in Australian tennis this week ...
James Duckworth won an ATP Challenger title in Turkey and rose to a new career-high ranking at world No.65:
Li Tu's comeback continues to build momentum, winning ITF singles and doubles titles in Tunisia:
Tristan Schoolkate, a promising 20-year-old from Western Australia, claimed his first ITF singles title in France:
Meanwhile, Matt Ebden is testing out a new mode of transport in Kazakhstan:
Nick Kyrgios is preparing to represent Team World at the Laver Cup in Boston:
A healthy and happy Priscilla Hon is back on court in Ohio:
Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her busy life - from attending the Met Gala in New York, to practising in Florida the next day:
Seone Mendez is sliding in Spain:
Also in Spain, Thanasi Kokkinakis is enjoying some rest and recovery:
Jaimee Fourlis celebrated her 22nd birthday in Greece:
Daria Gavrilova and Todd Woodbridge were left shaken after Melbourne's earthquake on Wednesday:
Also in Melbourne, Storm Sanders is staying calm in hotel quarantine:
And ICYMI, Australian legends Alicia Molik and Mark Philippoussis have been testing themselves on television program SAS Australia:
Don't forget ... the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.