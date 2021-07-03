Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams prove a winning combination at Wimbledon

Eight Australian players scored doubles wins on day five at Wimbledon, including Nick Kyrgios playing alongside the legendary Venus Williams in mixed doubles.

Saturday 03 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
London, UK
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Venus Williams of USA celebrate winning against Sabrina Santamaria and Austin Krajicek both of USA during their mixed doubles first round match on Day Five of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by AELTC/Ian Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios predicted that he and Venus Williams could prove a dangerous team in the mixed doubles competition at Wimbledon 2021 - and after the wildcards scored a first-round win, that appears true.

Playing together for the first time, the 26-year-old Australian and 41-year-old American recorded a 6-3 3-6 7-5 victory against American duo Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria.

Combining to hit 18 winners in their one-hour and 55-minute victory, Kyrgios and Williams move into a second-round showdown with fourth seeds Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France and American Nicole Melichar.

"Definitely today I felt a bit of pressure playing with Venus," Kyrgios said.

"I really wanted to win. I've never really wanted to win a mixed doubles or a doubles match that much before. I was really trying hard.

"It was just a lot of fun. She's iconic to the sport and she's an absolute legend. She'll go down as one of the greatest players ever to pick up a racquet when it's all said and done."


was among eight Australian players to score wins in day-five action at the All England Club.

Australian Open 2021 finalists Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur made a winning start to their mixed doubles campaign, defeating Dutch duo Matwe Middelkoop and Kiki Bertens 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3.

There were also wins for Max Purcell, partnering Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, and Arina Rodionova, playing with Belarusian Andrei Vasilevski.

Purcell recorded a victory in the gentlemen's doubles competition too. Partnering Luke Saville, the No.16 seeds posted a hard-fought 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 win against fellow all-Australian combination John Peers and Jordan Thompson.

Alexei Popyrin, who is partnering South Africa's Lloyd Harris, also scored a first-round doubles win.

In ladies' doubles action, Storm Sanders was the sole Australian winner of the day.

The 26-year-old and American partner Caroline Dolehide won their first-round match against Slovenian Kaja Juvan and American Ann Li in straight sets.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS
Gentlemen's doubles, first round
[16] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d John Peers (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Lloyd Harris (RSA) d Austin Krajicek (USA)/Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-4 7-6(4)

Gentlemen's doubles, second round
[1] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Ladies' doubles, first round
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Kaja Juvan (SLO)/Ann Li (USA) 7-6(4) 6-2
[12] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 6-3 6-2
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)/Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 7-6(3) 6-3
Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Nao Hibino (JPN) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Christina McHale (USA) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3

Ladies' doubles, second round
Varvara Gracheva (RUS)/Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO) d Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 6-3 6-1

Mixed doubles, first round
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Sam Stosur (AUS) d Matwe Middelkoop (NED)/Kiki Bertens (NED) 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3
Max Purcell (AUS)/Marta Kostyuk (UKR) d Marc Lopez (ESP)/Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-3 6-4
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Venus Williams (USA) d Austin Krajicek (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 6-3 3-6 7-5
Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Caty McNally (USA) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP
Gentlemen's singles, third round
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [16] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ilya Ivashka (BLR)
James Duckworth (AUS) v [23] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Ladies' singles, third round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Gentlemen's doubles, second round
[16] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Dominic Inglot (GBR)
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Oliver Marach (AUT)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (PAK)

Ladies' doubles, second round
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Andreea Mitu (ROU)/Monica Niculescu (ROU)

Mixed doubles, second round
[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v Roman Jebavy (CZE)/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Sam Stosur (AUS) v [2] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)
Max Purcell (AUS)/Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v [9] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Kveta Peschke (CZE)
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Venus Williams (USA) v [4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA)
Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [16] Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Sharon Fichman (CAN)