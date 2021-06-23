Seven Australians advance in Wimbledon qualifying

There were nine Australians in action on day two of Wimbledon 2021 qualifying - and impressively, seven of them scored wins.

Chris O'Connell showed plenty of fight in his Wimbledon debut, recording a 3-6 6-1 9-7 victory against Slovak Filip Horansky. The No.16 seed hit 45 winners in the two-hour and 21-minute battle.

Marc Polmans, the No.32 seed, took just 74 minutes to secure a 6-3 6-3 win against Croatian Borna Gojo. The 24-year-old Australian did not face a break point throughout the match.

Bernard Tomic fought back after losing the opening set in his clash with Slovenian Blaz Kavcic to post a 4-6 6-4 6-3 win. It extends the 28-year-old Australian's career record in Wimbledon qualifying matches to 11 wins from 13 matches.

Matt Ebden also recovered from an early deficit, roaring back to defeat Argentina's Sebastien Baez 6-7(3) 6-3 6-2. It was a classic display of grass-court tennis from the 33-year-old Australian, who won 37 points at the net.

However, American Brandon Nakashima spoiled Aleksandar Vukic's Wimbledon debut, with the No.22 seed needing only 52 minutes to record a 6-1 6-1 victory in their first-round meeting. While No.30-seeded American Maxime Cressy edged out Thanasi Kokkinakis in two tight tiebreaks in a near two-hour showdown.

In ladies' qualifying singles action, Astra Sharma took 59 minutes to power into the second round. The No.19 seed hit 16 winners and made only eight unforced errors in her 6-4 6-0 victory against German Katharina Gerlach.

Maddison Inglis scored her first tour-level win since February, comprehensively beating Serbia's Natalija Kostic 6-2 6-1 in her Wimbledon debut. While Priscilla Hon was equally as dominant, smashing 27 winners and losing just 10 points on serve in a 6-2 6-4 victory against American Grace Min.

Five more Australian women - Lizette Cabrera, Storm Sanders, Arina Rodionova, Ellen Perez and Destanee Aiava - play their first-round matches on day three.

> READ: Aussie women set for Wimbledon qualifying

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen's qualifying singles, first round

[16] Chris O'Connell (AUS) d Filip Horansky (SVK) 3-6 6-1 9-7

[32] Marc Polmans (AUS) d Borna Gojo (CRO) 6-3 6-3

Bernard Tomic (AUS) d Blaz Kavcic (SLO) 4-6 6-4 6-3

Matthew Ebden (AUS) d Sebastian Baez (ARG) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-2

[22] Brandon Nakashima (USA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-1 6-1

[30] Maxime Cressy (USA) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 7-6(5) 7-6(3)

Ladies' qualifying singles, first round

[19] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Katherina Gerlach (GER) 6-4 6-0

[28] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Natalija Kostic (SRB) 6-2 6-1

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Grace Min (USA) 6-2 6-4



COMING UP

Ladies' qualifying singles, first round

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [WC] Katie Swan (GBR)

Storm Sanders (AUS) v [3] Sara Errani (ITA)

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA)

Ellen Perez (AUS) v Leonie Kung (SUI)

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Elitsa Kostova (BUL)

Gentlemen's qualifying singles, second round

[16] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL)

[32] Marc Polmans (AUS) v [WC] Felix Gill (GBR)

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v [10] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Arthur Fery (GBR)



Ladies' qualifying singles, second round

[19] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Kristina Kucova (SVK)

[28] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [26] Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

> READ: 12 Aussies in action on day three of Wimbledon qualifying