De Minaur, Duckworth exit Roland Garros

The career-best runs of Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth at Roland Garros have ended in the second round.

Italy's Marco Cecchinato recorded a 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-1 victory against No.21 seed De Minaur in Paris today.

The world No.83 hit 44 winners to De Minaur's 20 in a two-hour and 28-minute battle, showing the clay-court nous that helped him reach the Roland Garros semifinals in 2018.

"He played well. It's almost like every forehand he got was close to a winner, and he played at a very high level," De Minaur said. "I lifted my level for the third set, but I just couldn't maintain it."

Duckworth also lost in four sets, with Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis posting a 7-5 2-6 7-6(4) 6-0 victory in their second-round meeting.

The 29-year-old Australian, who this week won his first Roland Garros main draw match in six attempts, hit 18 aces in the two-hour and 39-minute match. It wasn't enough to stop the world No.93 though.

"It's an opportunity gone begging," a disappointed Duckworth said.

The results mean Australia has no players remaining in the singles events at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Earlier in the day, a hip injury forced world No.1 Ash Barty to retire mid-match in her second-round clash against Poland's Magda Linette.

"It's really disappointing," Barty conceded. "We go back to the drawing board now and continue to do all the right things to heal and recover as quickly as possible."

> READ: Barty out of Roland Garros

Astra Sharma also lost in women's singles second-round action, with No.25 seed Ons Jabeur scoring a 6-2 6-4 victory.

There was better results for our Australian players in doubles on day five.

John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus advanced to the second round with a three-set victory against French wildcards Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang.

All-Aussie combination Max Purcell and Luke Saville are through to the third round after upsetting No.15 seeds Ben McLachlan of Japan and South African Raven Klaasen in three sets. It is a career-best result in Paris for the 23-year-old Purcell and 27-year-old Saville.

In women's doubles, Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic are teaming together for a first time this week and combined brilliantly to lose only two games in their opening-round match.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Marco Cecchinato (ITA) d [21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-1

Ricardas Berankis (LTU) d James Duckworth (AUS) 7-5 2-6 7-6(4) 6-0



Women's singles, second round

Magda Linette (POL) d [1] Ash Barty (AUS) 6-1 2-2 ret.

[25] Ons Jabeur (TUN) d [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

[10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d [WC] Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Antoine Hoang (FRA) 4-6 6-2 6-4

Men's doubles, second round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d [15] Ben McLachlan (JPN)/Raven Klaasen (RSA) 3-6 6-2 6-1

Women's doubles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)/Yana Sizikova (RUS) 6-1 6-1

Women's doubles, second round

Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Leylah Fernandez (CAN) d [13] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) walkover

COMING UP

Men's doubles, second round

[10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Robin Haase (NED)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Marcelo Arevelo (ARG)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Men's doubles, third round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

Women's doubles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)



Mixed doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE) v Neal Skupski (GBR)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI)

Luke Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v David Wagner (USA)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Sam Schroder (NED) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)

> TV GUIDE: How to watch Roland Garros