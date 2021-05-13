Social round-up: Celebrating titles and other milestones

There has been lots to celebrate for our Australian players lately, as this week's social round-up highlights ...
Storm Sanders won an ITF doubles title in Charleston, successfully teaming with American Caty McNally:
Marc Polmans claimed his second ATP Challenger doubles title in as many weeks alongside Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky in the Czech Republic:
World No.1 Ash Barty collected another trophy, finishing runner-up in Madrid:
Meanwhile, Alexei Popyrin and Alex de Minaur learnt some valuable lessons from some clay-court greats in Madrid:
Destanee Aiava celebrated her 21st birthday:
And on the same day (Monday 10 May), Priscilla Hon turned 23:
Ellen Perez hit an impressive winner in Rome:
Thanasi Kokkinakis has a new sponsor:
Dylan Alcott celebrated his mum, Resie, on Mother's Day:
As they recover from injury, Daria Gavrilova and Jaimee Fourlis are enjoying free weekends:
And finally, Sam Groth has been spending time with some baby Swans (his twins, Mason and Parker, not actual cygnets):
