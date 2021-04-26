Millman and Popyrin set for Munich showdown

MUNICH, GERMANY

An all-Aussie clash is set for the opening round of an ATP 250 tournament in Munich this week, with eighth seed John Millman pitted against countryman Alexei Popyrin.

This is the fourth career meeting between the Aussie players. They played three times in 2018, with Millman claiming each of those matches.

Two Australian teams will contest the doubles draw, with John Peers partnering ATP Cup team-mate Luke Saville and Australian Open 2021 quarterfinalists Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith reuniting this week.

Aussies in action - Munich

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[8] John Millman (AUS) v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Men's doubles, first round

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Emil Ruusuvouri (FIN)

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Tomislav Brkic (BIH)/Nikola Cacic (SRB)

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL

Jordan Thompson faces local qualifier Nuno Borges in the opening round of an ATP 250 tournament in Portugal this week.

The 24-year-old Borges is ranked No.331 and making his tour-level debut.

Aussies in action - Estoril

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Nuno Borges (POR)