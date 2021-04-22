Social round-up: Title celebrations and cover stars

We love seeing our Aussie players shine - and they've certainly been doing so this week.
Let's begin the latest social round-up with Astra Sharma, who claimed her maiden WTA singles title in Charleston:
Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez were doubles finalists in Charleston, reaching their second tour-level final as a team:
Nick Kyrgios is the cover star of the latest Racquet magazine:
It's all about positive vibes for Alex de Minaur in Barcelona this week:
John Millman is pumped with his winning start in Belgrade:
While our world No.1 Ash Barty is happy to be back on European red clay:
Back home in Australia, Dylan Alcott had a family milestone to celebrate:
Kimberly Birrell is training hard in Brisbane:
And finally, Daria Gavrilova enjoyed some target practice in Melbourne:
