Social round-up: Title celebrations and cover stars

We love seeing our Aussie players shine - and they've certainly been doing so this week.

Let's begin the latest social round-up with Astra Sharma, who claimed her maiden WTA singles title in Charleston:

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez were doubles finalists in Charleston, reaching their second tour-level final as a team:

No one will ever know 😎 https://t.co/gxD99KJAp3 — Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) April 15, 2021





Nick Kyrgios is the cover star of the latest Racquet magazine:

It's all about positive vibes for Alex de Minaur in Barcelona this week:



John Millman is pumped with his winning start in Belgrade:

While our world No.1 Ash Barty is happy to be back on European red clay:

Back home in Australia, Dylan Alcott had a family milestone to celebrate:

Kimberly Birrell is training hard in Brisbane:



And finally, Daria Gavrilova enjoyed some target practice in Melbourne:





