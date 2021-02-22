Ranking movers: Kokkinakis, Gadecki on the rise

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur remains Australia's top-ranked man at No.23 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings, while James Duckworth has returned to the world's top 100 after winning his first Australian Open main draw match in six years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.23 0 John Millman No.39 0 Nick Kyrgios No.48 -1 Jordan Thompson No.50 -1 James Duckworth No.100 +5 Alexei Popyrin No.114 -1 Christopher O'Connell No.117 +4 Marc Polmans No.129 -3 Alex Bolt No.174 -8 Aleksandar Vukic No.205 -9

Other significant movers this week include:

- Bernard Tomic rises 24 places to world No.209 and is verging on a return to the Australian top 10

- Thanasi Kokkinakis jumps 31 places to No.236 after advancing to the Australian Open second round

- John-Patrick Smith, who made the third round in Australian Open qualifying, improves 14 places to No.306

- Dane Sweeny improves 98 spots to a career-high No.587 after also reaching the final round of Australian Open qualifying

- Tristan Schoolkate, who made the second round of AO qualifying, improves 99 places to a career-high No.746.

Women's singles

Australia's Ash Barty is spending her 64th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings, placing her in the top 10 on the list of longest-serving No.1s in tour history.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.74 -2 Sam Stosur No.107 +5 Astra Sharma No.135 -3 Maddison Inglis No.136 -3 Lizette Cabrera No.140 0 Priscilla Hon No.150 0 Arina Rodionova No.171 -2 Destanee Aiava No.208 -5 Ellen Perez No.233 +5

Other significant movers this week include:

- Daria Gavrilova improves 77 places to world No.310

- Gabriella Da Silva Fick, who won her first WTA main draw match last week, rises 106 places to No.460

- Olivia Gadecki, the 18-year-old who upset world No.4 Sofia Kenin last week, was previously unranked. She enters the rankings at No.642

- Kimberly Birrell jumped 38 places to No.701 after making the Phillip Island Trophy third round

- Sixteen-year-old Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz makes her ranking debut at No.1259.

Men's doubles

John-Patrick Smith and Matthew Ebden are the biggest movers in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, boosted by a career-best quarterfinal run at Australian Open 2021.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.28 0 Luke Saville No.38 -1 Max Purcell No.42 -2 Alex de Minaur No.63 -2 John-Patrick Smith No.73 +23 Matthew Ebden No.78 +31 Matt Reid No.104 -4 Marc Polmans No.136 -3 Scott Puodziunas No.201 -3 James Duckworth No.216 -5

Other significant movers this week:

- Nick Kyrgios jumps 33 places to No.224

- John Millman improves 494 places to No.292 after reaching the Australian Open third round

- Thanasi Kokkinakis rises 582 spots to No.438.

Women's doubles

Ash Barty remains Australia's top-ranked doubles player at No.16 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.16 -1 Sam Stosur No.35 -2 Ellen Perez No.51 -3 Storm Sanders No.64 +2 Arina Rodionova No.73 -3 Monique Adamczak No.82 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.112 -7 Astra Sharma No.114 -6 Jessica Moore No.128 -3 Alison Bai No.168 -9

Other significant movers this week include:

- Lizette Cabrera improves 45 places to No.192

- Belinda Woolcock rises 67 spots to a career-high No.207

- Olivia Gadecki skyrockets up 328 places to a career-high of No.399

- Ivana Popovic jumps 11 places to a career-high No.407.