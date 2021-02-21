Draws revealed for Adelaide International 2021

Main draw action at the Adelaide International begins tomorrow.

World No.1 Ash Barty, who accepted a wildcard as a late entry, is returning to defend her title. She receives an opening-round bye.

The world No.1 has landed in a strong quarter of the draw, which also includes fellow Grand Slam singles champions Sam Stosur and reigning Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek. Barty plays either China's Zheng Saisai or American Danielle Collins in the second round.

Stosur and Ajla Tomljanovic both play qualifiers in the opening round, while 18-year-old Olivia Gadecki is set to face eighth seed Wang Qiang of China.

The final round of qualifying is played tomorrow.

Adelaide International 2021Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [1] [WC] Ash Barty (AUS) 1 v Bye - [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 72 v Qualifier - [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 112 v Qualifer - [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) - v [8] Wang Qiang (CHN) 34

> VIEW: Adelaide International 2021 women's singles draw

Australia has strong represention in the women's doubles draw, with 14 Aussies competing.

Stosur, who was a mixed doubles finalist at Australian Open 2021, is teaming up with fellow Aussie Ellen Perez.

Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma, an Aussie pairing who pushed the top seeds to three sets at Australian Open 2021, have another tough opening round against last year's Roland Garros finalists.

Adelaide International 2021Women's doubles, first round Team Team Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Belinda Woolcock (AUS) v Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) Ellen Perez (AUS)/Sam Stosur (AUS) v Hayley Carter (USA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Abbie Myers (AUS)/Ivana Popovic (AUS) Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Astra Sharma (AUS) v [3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarchi (CHI) Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

> VIEW: Adelaide International 2021 women's doubles draw

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for adults with free tickets available for children at all sessions.