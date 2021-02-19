A match for all celebrated at Australian Open

Today a 'Match for All' is being celebrated at the Australian Open, highlighting tennis as a sport for everyone - and the many ways it can be enjoyed.

From ANZ Tennis Hot Shots to Cardio Tennis and Open Court Sessions, there are ways to play for every age group and standard. Online court bookings via play.tennis.com.au ensure that access is just a simple few clicks away.

Tennis is also one of the most inclusive sports in the nation, with a number of initiatives helping to ensure the whole community can experience its benefits

Inviting you to try something new or take your game to another level. Be part of a special community and watch it grow.



These include the Glam Slam at the Australian Open - the only major tournament to including an LGBTQ+ tournament at its event.

The Glam Slam is sanctioned by the Gay Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA) and in 2020 had 175 players for 35 countries participate in the event. The finals of the 2021 Glam Slam will be held on Show Court 3 at Melbourne Park from 3pm on Sunday, with any on-site patrons welcome to attend.

There are also tailored programs for people with blind or low vision, deaf or hard of hearing and people with intellectual disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Creating opportunities for First Nations People through tennis is also a priority. At this year's Australian Open Tennis Australia have engaged four First Nations artists to paint murals around the Melbourne Park precinct, along with two pieces that will be gifted to the 2021 AO singles champions.

The annual National Indigenous Tennis Carnival is a celebration of culture, through tennis. In partnership with the Evonne Goolagong Foundation and with First Nation communities it encourages participation in the game through selection of state teams that lead into the largest gathering of First Nation Tennis Players in Australia.

The event is supported by our National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador Ash Barty and Tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley who are both passionate about seeing the growth of the game in First Nations communities.

Tennis welcomes all ages, levels and members of the community. Visit play.tennis.com.au to learn more about how you can get involved.