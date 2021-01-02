Fans set for a blockbuster week of tennis action leading into AO 2021

A blockbuster summer of tennis kicks off on Sunday 31 January as the world's best players are set to compete across seven events in the week leading into the Australian Open.

Melbourne Park will host the ATP Cup, two WTA 500 events and two ATP 250 tournaments in what promises to be a bonanza for sports fans both onsite in Melbourne and watching around the world on TV.

"During our many months of planning for the Australian Open it's been a priority to provide as many competition opportunities for the playing group as possible," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"It's been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and the players have had limited opportunity to compete throughout 2020. These additional events will be vital to their Australian Open preparation."

Another WTA 250 event will take place at Melbourne Park during week two of the AO, commencing on Saturday 13 February.

International wheelchair tennis players will prepare for the AO at the Victorian Wheelchair Tennis Open and Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open from 3 February at the Hume Tennis Centre in Hume.

Traralgon will host two ITF World Tennis Tour Junior events - Grade 4 and Grade 5 - from Monday for Australian junior players.

"We have worked closely with the Tours and our partners to deliver a safe summer for everyone, the players, fans and our staff, and we look forward to bringing great tennis and entertainment back to Melbourne and Victoria," Tiley continued.

SUMMER CALENDAR FAST FACTS

Melbourne Summer Series - 31 January to 6 February

Two WTA 500 tournaments and two ATP 250 tournaments will feature 64-player singles and 32-player doubles draws

1 to 5 February

The 2021 ATP Cup will feature 12-country teams, divided into four groups

13 to 19 February

WTA 250 tournament featuring a 64-player singles and 32-player doubles draw

AUSSIE SUMMER TENNIS CALENDAR

ITF WORLD TENNIS TOUR JUNIOR - GRADE 5 TRARALGON

ITF WORLD TENNIS TOUR JUNIOR - GRADE 4 TRARALGON

AO MEN'S QUALIFYING DOHA

AO WOMEN'S QUALIFYING DUBAI

4-10 JAN11-10 JAN10-13 JAN10-13 JAN31 JAN - 6 FEB

To ensure the safety of all patrons on site, the Melbourne Park precinct will be split into three zones with a corresponding ticket. Further details on each tournament, the player fields and tickets will be released soon.

Australian Open 2021 tickets are now on sale via ticketmaster.com.au