Ashwin Vijayaragavans: SA Champion 2025
Aswin Vijayaragavan after the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
Name: Ashwin Vijayaragavan
Age: 37
Bio: Ashwin started playing tennis at the age of 11, going on to play college tennis for the University of Texas. He represented India in the Davis Cup in 2013 and reached a world ranking of 570. Ashwin is the Club Coach at Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club in Adelaide and plays in Tea Tree Gully’s Tennis SA State League team. He has won the Player of the Year award on three occasions in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Representing: Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club
“It’s pretty exciting. I was pretty nervous when I got here because it is a new format for everyone, but I am happy I got through it.”
“I’ve always wanted to play at the Australian Open in some way. This is an opportunity to be around the pros and I am looking forward to having a hit with them.”
Ashwin Vijayaragavan, 20 December 2025
Watch Ashwin in action
Aswin Vijayaragavan with his winner's certificate
Aswin Vijayaragavan with his wife after winning the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
Aswin Vijayaragavan's backhand
Aswin Vijayaragavan returning serve
Aswin Vijayaragavan's forehand during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
TA official Dylan Hicks with Aswin Vijayaragavan during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
SA State Championships gallery
Group shot of the contestants during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
A general view during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
Thomas Klomp and Jayden Bloomfield during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
Jack Grosser and Stefan Bianchet during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
Aahan Soni during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
Sebastian Swierk during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
Stefan Bianchet during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
Mohammad Haidari during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
John McDonald during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
Jack Grosser during the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships
