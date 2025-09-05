Name: Ashwin Vijayaragavan

Age: 37



Bio: Ashwin started playing tennis at the age of 11, going on to play college tennis for the University of Texas. He represented India in the Davis Cup in 2013 and reached a world ranking of 570. Ashwin is the Club Coach at Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club in Adelaide and plays in Tea Tree Gully’s Tennis SA State League team. He has won the Player of the Year award on three occasions in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Representing: Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club