AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

SA Slam Action

Experience Aswin Vijayaragavan’s winning moment and the energy of the state championships through vibrant photo galleries.
Group shot of the Community 1 Point Slam winners

Ashwin Vijayaragavans: SA Champion 2025

December 20: Aswin Vijayaragavan after the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships at the Peake Gardens Riverside Tennis Club on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAVID MARIUZ Aswin Vijayaragavan after the AO 1 Point Slam South Australia State Championships

Name:  Ashwin Vijayaragavan

Age: 37

Bio: Ashwin started playing tennis at the age of 11, going on to play college tennis for the University of Texas. He represented India in the Davis Cup in 2013 and reached a world ranking of 570. Ashwin is the Club Coach at Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club in Adelaide and plays in Tea Tree Gully’s Tennis SA State League team. He has won the Player of the Year award on three occasions in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Representing: Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club

“It’s pretty exciting. I was pretty nervous when I got here because it is a new format for everyone, but I am happy I got through it.”
“I’ve always wanted to play at the Australian Open in some way. This is an opportunity to be around the pros and I am looking forward to having a hit with them.”

 Ashwin Vijayaragavan, 20 December 2025

Watch Ashwin in action

Adelaide International Ignites: AO 1 Point Slam!

Local SA stars and Newcombe Medal finalists clash at The Drive for a shot at AO Opening Week glory and a $1 million prize. Witness the ultimate showdown.

Grab your tickets
A general view of the crowds at Pinky Flat at the Adelaide International at The Drive

SA State Championships gallery