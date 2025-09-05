ACT
Weston Creek Tennis Club
Address: Dillon Close, Weston Creek, 2611
Website
https://play.tennis.com.au/WestonCreekTennisClub
Club email: westoncreektennisclub@gmail.com
Weston Creek Tennis Club is a 12 synthetic grass court venue located in the centre of the ACT. Having served the local Canberra community for more than 50 years, the club has a proud history in the junior, adult and senior age groups. From junior coaching through to senior social hits, the club welcomes all and boasts one of the largest membership and competition bases in the ACT. The club has a wonderful community feel to it, bolstered by Canberra's most popular weekly social event every Wednesday night and the ACT's most popular annual club championship.
The club would love to use the $50,000 grant to help facilitate the club's ongoing court expansion project, which will be a great boon to the growing local community following the creation and construction of several brand-new suburbs within 5 minutes of the club. With no other tennis courts allocated to the region, Weston Creek Tennis Club hopes to expand and provide our new neighbours with a welcoming tennis community for (at least) another 50 years!
Represented by: Ashleigh Simes
NT
Alice Springs Tennis Association
Address: 5 Traeger Ave, The Gap, Northern Territory 0870
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/tennisalicesprings
Club email: tennisalicesprings@gmail.com
Tennis Alice Springs is Alice Springs only tennis centre, comprising a total of 10 courts, club house and canteen facilities. We are a tennis club closest to the centre of Australia in the desert. Consists of 8 synthetic grass courts and 2 hardcourts. The club was opened in 1947 and the closest club to Uluru.
We would use the grant to attract a club operator/coach at our facility and do some upgrades.
Represented by: Thomas Van Haaren
Gardens Tennis Club
Address: 47 Gilruth Ave Darwin, NT 0820
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/GardensTennis
Club email: info@gardenstennis.com.au
Gardens Tennis is a 12-court venue in the heart of Darwin, currently run by passionate committee members and opened in 1958. We would use the funds to redevelop and upgrade the club facilities.
Represented by: TBD
Tennis Palmerston
Address: 16 Bonson Terrace, Moulden, Northern Territory 0830
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/TennisPalmerston
Club email: tennis@tennispalmerston.com
Tennis Palmerston is Palmerston's only tennis centre, comprising a total of 7 courts, club house and canteen facilities. What makes us special is we cater to a broader community than just where we are, heading out into communities around the NT. Servicing a wider range and giving every person the experience of Tennis. In a small town like Darwin we have the largest participation rate with a family orientated venue.
We would use the 50,000 to upgrade the club and use some of the funds to be able service more of the NT.
Represented by: TBD
NSW
Castle Hill
Address: Caterson Drive, Castle Hill, NSW 2154
Website: https://chta.com.au/
Contact: playtennis@chta.com.au
Represented by: Jordan Smith
City Community Tennis
Address: Prince Alfred Park, Surry Hills 2010
Website: https://www.citycommunitytennis.com.au/
Contact: marita@citycommunitytennis.com.au
City Community Tennis is in the heart of Sydney at Prince Alfred Park and is one of the most accessible clubs.
We have a wide variety of programs. We would use this money to make our venue more accessible, put on more programs for gender diverse , women in sport and disability.
Represented by: TBD
Hornsby Ku-Ring-Gai District Tennis Association - Superb Tennis
Address: 4x Stratford Close, Asquith 2077
Website: https://superbtennis.com.au/HKDTA-Home.aspx
Contact: proshop@superbtennis.com.au
Mills Park is a 10 court venue in Sydney's Northern suburbs. A funding grant would be used to update clubhouse facilities and repair carpark and driveway surfaces.
Represented by: TBD
Nelson Bay Tennis Club
Address: 61 Dowling St, Nelson Bay 2315
Website: www.nelsonbaytennis.com.au
Contact: nelsonbaytennis@bigpond.com
Nelson Bay Tennis Club is a community-run club in the heart of Port Stephens. We are lucky to have 8 well-serviced synthetic grass courts set in bushland, overviewing the marina. The club has been here in this picturesque site since 1956, making it one of the oldest sporting organizations in Port Stephens, approaching it's 70th anniversary of serving the community. We're most known for our friendly, volunteer-run atmosphere. We also host the Dave Mathews Seniors Tournament, one of NSW's largest seniors tournaments, drawing players from all across eastern states.
If we were fortunate enough to receive the $50, 000 AO 1 Point Slam grant, our main objective would be on making our tennis club more accessible, sustainable, and welcoming. Our priorities include: Seating, (Clubhouse accessibility generally: Ramps, Handrails, Bathroom Facilities.) We are also considering upgrading our clubhouse in some ways, such as Member Facilities: Coffee, storage. Better coaching equipment to improve our junior tennis, cardio tennis, etc... and Energy efficiency to reduce running costs.
Represented by: TBD
Vince Barclay Tennis
Address: Macquarie Uni. Sport Field Macquarie Park 2122
Website: www.vbta.com.au
Contact: barclayacademyoffice@gmail.com
We have 5 hard courts and 4 clay courts. (3 Italian clay - 1 American clay and 1 swiss clay ) and 1 synthetic grass court. - total 12 courts. We have been running this tennis centre since January 1992. 34th year in 2026, run by Barclay family, situated in the beautiful Macquarie University sport field.
When we first started here, there were 12 synthetic grass courts, we spent our own money to change 1 court surface from Synthetic grass to hard court and then 1 synthetic grass court into clay court for junior development.
We love helping young juniors - teaching tennis as lifetime sport.
We come to work every day - 7 days a week to see the people who enjoy playing tennis.
We like running the junior events (UTR) every Saturdays and Sundays - love to see the young children growing through sports like tennis. With the $50,000 ground we would like to update our clubhouse which is very old (One of the oldest building in Macquarie Uni.) - for more space for people to relax - enjoy their time talking to us or with their friends or meet new people after tennis. We would like to create a nice family-like tennis club here.
Represented by: TBD
Wyong District Tennis Association
Address: 13 Rose St Wyong 2259
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/WyongDistrictTennisAssociation/
Contact: Wyongtennis@gmail.com
Wyong Tennis has been operating as a tennis organization for 106 years, commencing in 1919. We have 10 courts all with good synthetic surfaces, We hold many events including competitions, Social tennis, POP TENNIS, Cardio, private coaching and Hotshots.
Our catchment includes a very low socio economic population and we find raising funds very difficult. Our centre has a very small tin shed as the clubhouse and is not accessible for PWD or presentable as a meeting place for our clientele.
We would love to win the $50,000 to use it to upgrade our Clubhouse to benefit all our players and the community more generally.
Represented by: TBD
QLD
Gladstone Tennis & Squash Association
Address: Glenlyon St Gladstone Central 4680
Website: gladstonetennisandsquash.com.au
Club email: rhett.mckinnonstennis@outlook.com
Gladstone Tennis & Squash is a 16 court facility in regional Queensland which also boasts 5 Squash courts. The club originated at the current site in 1950 under the name of Port Curtis Tennis Association. The venue has seen multiple name changes over the years as it evolves and now offers regular sessions for Tennis, Squash, and Pickleball.
The club committee is very active in sourcing funding to continue to update the facility. In the last 11 years, 9 hardcourts have been rebuilt with concrete bases with another 4 courts changed to synthetic grass to assist the senior members. In the immediate future the club's infrastructure plan is to upgrade 3 hardcourts to dual markings for Tennis and Pickleball, along with LED lights and Fencing to service the growing Pickleball playing group.
The $50,000 grant would assist the club in continuing to maintain the facilities to a high standard and ensuring Gladstone's status as a premier Regional Venue.
Represented by: TBD
Sandgate and District Junior Tennis Association
Address: 83 Board St, Deagon, Queensland 4017
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/SandgateAndDistrictYouthTennisAssociation
Club email: president@sandgatetennis.com.au
Our centre has been operating for more than 50 years, and is the tennis hub for people living in the Sandgate area and surrounding suburbs. We have 10 courts including 4 hard-courts and 6 synthetic grass courts.
A grant of $50,000 would be of great benefit to our centre as it would allow us to renovate our very old clubhouse to provide improved facilities to our patrons.
Represented by: Alec Jacob Reverente
SA
Hope Valley Tennis Club
Address: 5a Leeds Ave Hope Valley 5090
Website
https://play.tennis.com.au/hopevalleytennisclub/
Club email: hopevalleytennis@gmail.com
Our club of 130 members was established in the 1970s. The club aims to provide tennis to all ages, and also offers coaching for vision impaired players.
Our club house building is not yet at the end of its life but much more can be done to make the venue inviting for players and spectators including putting in a small playground to keep the kids off our dangerously high retaining wall they all love to climb, and some more pergola area to improve match viewing for courts behind the clubrooms.
Represented by: TBA
Lyndoch Tennis Club
Address: 6 Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch 5351
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/lyndochtennisclub
Club email: lyndochtennisclub@gmail.com
Our club has been operating for 99 years (100 year anniversary next year). We usually have up to 100 members in total, ranging from red ball juniors up to div 1 seniors and around 20 social members on Tuesday nights.
The grant would be great in assisting our club to grow and cater for many more players of all ages and abilities as well as help with coaching expenses, and facility upgrades
Represented by: TBA
Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club
Address: 88-100 Elizabeth Street, Banksia Park, SA 5091
Website: https://www.ttgtc.com.au/
Club email: jason@just4tennis.com.au
Ttgtc is a large, active, growing club. 18 courts with a brand new clubroom. We have several things that need to be built or improved around our facility to complement the development, such as LED lighting upgrades, court resurfacing, bbq area and playground.
The club is also celebrating its 100-year anniversary in February 2026, so any bonus to celebrate would be fantastic.
Represented by: Ashwin Vijayaragavan
TAS
Devonport Tennis Club
Address: Eugene Street, Devonport, Tasmania 7310
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/DevonportTennisClub
Club email: devonporttennisclub@gmail.com
The Devonport Tennis Club has just over 200 members. The Club has a huge history producing many professional tennis players and players who have played USA College tennis. It is a vibrant and welcoming committee with opportunity for players aged 3+ to join in the fun.
It has a very inclusive environment regularly running girls-only activities, and is a Wheelchair Hub for Tennis Australia. The $50,000 grant would be used to cover the existing hitting wall, so that when it is wet there is a space for players to continue playing tennis.
Represented by: Kyle Mackin
VIC
Balnarring Tennis Club
Address: Civic Ct, Balnarring 392
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/balnarringtennisclub
Club email: balnarringtc@gmail.com
Balnarring Tennis Club, is on the Mornington Peninsula, we are a local hub for tennis, we have a new coach this year all the way from the UK, who has tripled the number of juniors we have already.
Our clubhouse is looking tired, we have some courts that need attention, having had a flooding issue from council drainage running underneath. It would be great to get the venue looking sparkly and modern to go with our fresh and upcoming ideas
Represented by: TBA
Caroline Springs Tennis Club
Address: 9 The Parade, Caroline Springs 3023
Website: www.carolinespringstc.com.au
Club email: president@carolinespringstc.com.au
The Caroline Springs Tennis Club is a vibrant community sports facility that caters to players of all ages and skill levels. Our club has grown steadily in size and popularity, boasting 12 courts and a dedicated membership base.
What makes the club special is its commitment to fostering a love for tennis while promoting inclusivity and sportsmanship. It offers various programs, including coaching for juniors, social competitions for adults, and events that strengthen community ties.
With a $50,000 grant, the club could make a significant impact by:
Facility Upgrades: Improving court surfaces and seating to enhance the playing experience.
Youth Programs: Expanding junior tennis programs to attract more young players and offer scholarships to underprivileged youth.
Community Events: Hosting tournaments and social events that encourage community engagement and promote the sport.
Sustainability Initiatives: Implementing environmentally friendly practices, such as water-efficient irrigation systems for the courts.
These initiatives would not only enhance the club’s facilities but also strengthen its role in the community, making tennis accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
Represented by: TBA
Chelsea Heights Tennis club
Address: 158 Thames Promenade, Chelsea Heights 3196
Website: https://chelseaheightstennisacademy.com.au/
Club email: Chelseaheightstennis@gmail.com
Chelsea Heights Tennis Club was originally formed in 1934, when local businessman H.G Wells advanced monies to build tennis courts and donated the land to build them on.
The club’s original location is now occupied by the Freeway, and in 1974, the Club was re-located to Beazley Reserve, Chelsea Heights VIC 3196, where it continues today.
With great history, traditionally, Chelsea Heights Tennis Club has been noted for our high levels of junior participation and development. Now with Hot Shots, team competitions and a family environment, we encourage and welcome all levels of participants to the club with a sense of community.
With newly refurbished courts and surroundings, we strive to continue to be one of the best facilities within the Bayside Community with tremendous opportunities for adult and junior players to develop their game, or simply enjoy the social aspect of tennis.
We would use the $50,000 to expand the club for our players to thrive in excellence.
Represented by: TBA
Cranbourne Tennis Club
Address: 160 Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Cranbourne East, VIC 3977
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/cranbournetennisclub
Club email: klevo@bigpond.com
Cranbourne Tennis Club – Why It’s Special
12 full courts: One of the largest community tennis facilities in the region, offering space for both casual play and competitive matches.
Inclusive environment: Welcomes players of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, fostering a strong sense of community.
Grassroots development: Acts as a hub for junior coaching, school programs, and pathways into higher-level competition.
Social connection: More than just tennis—it’s a place where families gather, friendships are built, and healthy lifestyles are encouraged.
How $50,000 Would Transform the Club
Facility upgrades: Resurfacing courts, and enhancing accessibility so more people can play safely at night and year-round.
Community programs: Expanding affordable coaching, school partnerships, and inclusive initiatives for disadvantaged groups.
Clubhouse improvements: Creating a welcoming space for social events, meetings, and community gatherings.
In short, Cranbourne Tennis Club isn’t just about sport - it’s a community anchor. With $50,000, it could evolve into an even stronger hub for health, inclusion, and social connection, benefiting thousands of local residents.
Represented by: Petar Jovic
Devon Meadows Tennis Club
Address: Cnr Browns & Cross Roads, Devon Meadows 3977
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/devonmeadowstennisclub/
Club email: dmtctennis@gmail.com
Devon Meadows Tennis Club is a proud community-based club located in the City of Casey region. Established over 40 years ago, the club has grown from humble beginnings into a welcoming hub for players of all ages and abilities. With four well-maintained synthetic grass courts and a strong membership base that continues to grow, we’re more than just a tennis club — we’re a place where people connect, stay active, and belong.
What makes Devon Meadows Tennis Club truly special is its strong sense of community and inclusiveness. Our members range from young children picking up a racquet for the first time to seniors who’ve played for decades. Our commitment to promoting not only sport, but also health, wellbeing, and lifelong friendships.
We pride ourselves on being an accessible, family-friendly club that supports participation at every level — from social tennis and coaching programs to junior and senior competition. Our volunteer committee works tirelessly to keep the club thriving and to create a safe, positive environment where everyone feels valued.
A $50,000 grant would have a transformational impact on our club and the wider community. Our goal is to upgrade our facilities to ensure they remain safe, inclusive, and welcoming for all.
The funding would go toward:
- Solar Panels so our players can play under our upgraded LED Lights.
- Community outreach programs including, school partnerships, and beginner programs to engage more local families and young players.
- This investment would help us continue to provide affordable tennis opportunities, grow community participation, and ensure that Devon Meadows Tennis Club remains a vibrant local sporting hub for years to come.
Represented by: TBA
East Ringwood Tennis Club
Address: Cnr Dublin Rd & Mt Dandenong Rd Ringwood East 3135
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/eastringwoodtennisclub
Club email: eastringwoodtennis@gmail.com
We are a 6-court club that has a rich 87 year history, however, the club hit rock bottom in 2016/2017 with only 12 paid members and $300 in the bank.
We essentially see the club as an 8-year-old club with older infrastructure, and 50k would help rejuvenate the place with new courts and upgraded facilities.
Represented by: TBA
Frankston Centenary Tennis Club
Address: 240 Centenary Park Drive, Frankston North 3200
Website: www.fctc.net.au
Club email: info@fctc.net.au
We are 4 years into the life of Frankston Centenary Tennis Club.
Unfortunately, we lost 15 tennis courts on the Mornington Peninsula with the closure of Frankston Tennis Club, but with that FCTC was born.
We have turned less than 10 members into thousands of participants at our beautiful venue, hosting AMT's, J125 and 250 TA tournaments, PPA Pickleball events, SSSSA Disability days plus much much more.
We would use the $50,000 grant to update our walkways, stairs and disability access to the courts so that we can host wheelchair events in the future and potentially put a roof over our hitting wall to allow even more options at our club.
Represented by: TBA
Geelong Lawn Tennis Club
Address: 12-20 Sommers St, Belmont Geelong 3216
Website: https://www.geelonglawntc.com.au/contact
Club email: info@geelonglawntc.com.au
GLTC is a 18 court facility and is the oldest regional facility in Victoria. If GLTC for a 50k Grant for the club we would look at making the court more accessible for wheelchair players
Represented by: TBA
Hawthorn Tennis Club
Address: 13 Swinburne Avenue, Hawthorn 3122
Website: https://www.hawthorntennisclub.com/
Club email: info@hawthorntennisclub.com
The Hawthorn Tennis Club turned 120 this year. We focus on providing an inclusive, safe, welcoming and enjoyable environment where we can offer players of all standards opportunities to participate in tennis. This is highlighted in our organising idea of Play.Connect.Belong.
We offer competition tennis, social tennis and coaching as well as supporting a number of inclusion initiatives to improve access to the great sport of tennis for everyone.
We would use the grant to upgrade our old metal halide lights to LED lighting. The old lights regularly have issues needing maintenance, take time to warm up, are less environmentally friendly and do not offer as even lighting for play.
Represented by: TBA
Karingal Drive Tennis Club
Address: 124 Karingal Drive, Greensborough 3088
Website: karingaldrivetennis.org.au
Club email: karingaldrivetennis@gmail.com
Karingal Drive Tennis Club is a fabulous community club. We have attracted many new families in the area over the past few years and run programs to cater for all abilities and ages. The coaching team and committee make it a wonderful place to belong.
The club is in urgent need of facility upgrades. With work required on some of their courts and a facelift required for their club rooms and facilities. The funds would also go towards continuing to run community programs making tennis accessible to everyone.
Represented by: TBA
Keon Park Tennis Club
Address: 2A Wagga Road, Reservoir 3073
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/KeonParkTennisClub
Club email: kptc.secretary@gmail.com
Founded in 1953, Keon Park Tennis Club is situated among the grassed tree area of the J.C. Donath Reserve Sports Fields and has a friendly environment where everyone can feel safe and have an enjoyable tennis experience.
The Club offers a great social atmosphere for children and adults of all ages and provides beginners or advanced tennis players the opportunity to play social and competitive tennis
A 50K grant would allow us to as a club to ensure we can finally upgrade our club house which is still originally from 1953.
Represented by: TBA
MCC Glen Iris Valley Tennis Club
Address: 260 High Street Road Mount Waverley 3149
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/MCCGlenIrisValleyTennisClub
Club email: info@mccglenirisvalley.org.au
MCC Glen Iris Valley Tennis Club was formed in 2016 through the merger of two historic institutions—MCC Tennis Section (est. 1879) and Glen Iris Valley Recreation Club (est. 1923).
With over 200 years of combined legacy, it now stands as one of Victoria’s most prestigious and community-focused tennis clubs.
Heritage: The MCC Tennis Section played a foundational role in Australian tennis, hosting the first Australasian Championships in 1905 (now the Australian Open). Glen Iris Valley Recreation Club, relocated from Brixton Rise, Glen Iris, when the now Monash freeway was constructed in the late 1980's to the current site on Riversdale Golf Course.
Facilities: The club boasts 12 en-tout-cas courts, a modern clubhouse with panoramic views, and hosts elite events including Premier League Finals, AMT tournaments, and Junior JT competitions.
Membership & Reach: It serves a diverse membership base—from juniors and social players to elite competitors—while fostering a welcoming, inclusive culture.
What makes MCC Glen Iris Valley special is its blend of elite tradition and grassroots community spirit.
Represented by: TBA
Miller Park Tennis Club
Address: Corner Mountain Highway &, Liverpool Rd Boronia 3155
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/millerparktennisclub
Club email: millerparktennisclub@gmail.com
Miller Park Tennis Club established from 1986 and the location is described as “nestled at the base of Mount Dandenong,” giving it a more natural, leafy, local-community feel compared with inner-city courts.
We have 3 Synthetic grass and 3 clay courts. Miller Park Tennis Club combines good facilities + flexibility + a community vibe — making it more than “just a club”, but a social-sport hub for locals. We will be using the fund to upgrade the fence , lights and surface for the back courts.
Represented by: TBA
Mt Eliza Tennis Club
Address: 240 Centenary Park Drive, Frankston North 3200
Website: www.metc.com.au
Club email: info@metc.com.au
Our Gardens are in desperate need of upgrade!
We are a big club but have not been able to raise the funds.
Represented by: TBA
North Box Hill Tennis Club
Address: 24 Elizabeth Street, Box Hill North 3129
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/northboxhilltennisclub
Club email: secretary.nbhtc@gmail.com
North Box Hill Tennis Club is a friendly club catering for players of all levels. We welcome all new members, regardless of gender, age, race or religion.
The club has six porous courts with four under lights. We cater for social and competition at junior and senior level.
The club was started in 1968. We currently have about 150 members and aspire to reach 200 members. The club is located in secluded parkland just south of the Eastern Freeway in Frank Sedgman Reserve.
We would use the grant to install LED lights on our last remaining courts and extend our outdoor seating area.
Represented by: TBA
Orrong Park Tennis Centre
Address: 603 Orrong Rd, Prahran 3181
Website: netsports.com.au
Club email: play@netsports.com.au
Orrong Park Tennis Centre is a newly revitalised community venue featuring five high-quality courts in a vibrant park setting.
Our centre has quickly become a hub for junior and adult tennis, social participation, and the continued expansion of our pickleball programs. What makes Orrong Park special is its strong community atmosphere and our commitment to creating inclusive pathways for players of all ages and abilities.
The $50,000 grant would allow us to strengthen our partnerships with local schools, increase participation opportunities, and further develop our tennis and pickleball programs across both Orrong Park and our second venue, Union St Armadale (Malvern Tennis Centre). This support would help us deliver meaningful growth in community engagement and long-term program development.
Represented by: TBA
South Hawthorn Tennis Club
Address: 9-11 Anderson Road, Hawthorn East 3123
Website: www.shtc.org.au
Club email: secretary@shtc.org.au
SHTC is a very family-friendly club that offers coaching for all ages and has over over 400 members.
It is celebrating it's 100-year anniversary next year and is a fixture of the local community. It is located in Anderson Park and has picturesque views of the city. Many members play night competition through the BDNTA and daytime teams compete through MEMERLTA and Bayside regional competition.
Our two coaches are Dylan Edgley and Sue Davey are very committed and have been with the club for 14 and 29 years respectively.
We have 6 courts - 2 synthetic clay, 2 en tout cas and 2 synthetic grass. The latter are very worn and need replacing. Any funding we receive would go to the refurbishment of these 2 courts.
Represented by: TBA
Surf Coast Tennis Club
Address: Spring Creek Reserve, Torquay 3228
Website: surfcoasttennisclub.com
Club email: surfcoasttennisclub@yahoo.com
Surfcoast Tennis Club is made up of 3 venues: Bellbrae TC, Jan Juc TC and Torquay TC which amalgamated together in 2017, together boasting 15 tennis courts, a mixture of hard and synthetic grass.
With over 600 members, STC has a variety of players from the youngsters just starting out, our life activities seniors in their 80s who come down for a hit rain, hail or shine, a substantial amount of midweek ladies, super competent club players out on the court almost as much as the coach, and our high performance players aspiring to head over to USA to play College Tennis and beyond to the Pro Tour. The oldest of the clubs (Torquay) is 107 years old opening in 1918.
I began with the club in 2023, brought the coaching numbers up from less than 150 to over 330 currently. In the Geelong region we are now the largest junior club - we had 22 teams in the junior comps this Summer, 3 more than any other club including Geelong Lawn Tennis Club. As a community club we are one of the largest clubs in rural Vic and now as a performance club we are growing, with several players already competing overseas and having head off to college, a 10 year old in the top 100 in the world by UTR and a 16 year old top 10 in Aus, and I just got into the Level 3 TA course.
Our shire unfortunately hasn't been very kind in helping us out with much needed renovations and development to accompany the trajectory our club is on, and usually favours the footy, cricket and netball clubs.
I would invest the $50,000 grant to make improvements to our clubhouses, windbreakers on the fences with promotion, storage in the clubs, and/or invest into future jobs to show commitment to council for certain renovations.
The $50,000 won't do the job but just an example, our Torquay clubhouse is over 60 years old and when we hold events for our juniors, we can't even fit all the juniors inside, let alone the parents. The council has on and off committed to plans to help us build a new clubhouse at Torquay for 10 years, perhaps this could be a downpayment and us showing them we are serious about it.
Represented by: TBA
Tennis Ballarat
Address: 8-40 Grant St, Sebastopol 3356
Website: www.tennisballarat.com.au
Club email: info@tennisballarat.com.au
Tennis Ballarat remains the largest indoor tennis centre in Australia. Our centre is regularly fully booked out with all 12 synthetic grass courts used all year round in both Summer and Winter. The indoor courts are particularly necessary during the harsh Ballarat winters.
$50,000 in grant money would be used to continue producing and delivering events and programs to the wider Ballarat region. This grant would provide necessary funds to aid the growth of tennis in the Ballarat community.
Represented by: TBA
Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club
Address: 2-12 Ryley St ,Wangaratta 3676
Website: wanglawntennis.com.au
Club email: treasurer@wanglawntennis.com.au
Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club is situated in the centre of Wangaratta in the picturesque Merriwa Park.
The club formed in Merriwa Park in 1925 with roots as far back as 1894.
Our clubhouse, built in 1941, remains a testament to the club’s enduring legacy. While rich in history, it is now in need of essential upgrades to better serve our members and visitors.
Each year, we host our flagship event—the annual Australia Day tournament—entirely run by dedicated volunteers over three days. This tournament is our primary fundraising initiative and will celebrate its 100th edition in 2026, marking a significant milestone for the club and the region.
Our facilities include 20 grass courts (six equipped with lighting), two synthetic courts, and four pickleball/hot shot courts. Last year, we welcomed 261 members, and we are aiming to grow this number with a renewed emphasis on junior development and community engagement.
A $50,000 grant would enable us to undertake much-needed renovations to our clubhouse, helping us create a more inclusive, functional, and welcoming environment for players, families, and spectators alike.
Represented by: TBA
Williamstown Central Tennis Club
Address: Corner Ferguson Street and Melbourne Road, Williamstown 3016
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/williamstowncentraltennisclub
Club email: hotshotstennis@hotmail.com
Williamstown Central Tennis Club was established in 1896 and currently has over 200 members. It is one of the oldest tennis clubs in Melbourne.
The $50,000 grant would be used to install shade structures around the facility to improve player and spectator comfort and safety.
Represented by: TBA
WA
Cottesloe Tennis Club
Address: Corner of Broome and Napier Streets, Cottesloe WA 6011
Website: https://cottesloetennis.com.au/
Club email: social@cottesloetennis.com.au
Cottesloe Tennis Club is a vibrant, community-focused club with a rich history spanning over 100 years and is one of the oldest in WA.
Nestled in the heart of Cottesloe, we boast 10 lit hard courts and 27 grass courts with ocean views and a welcoming environment that brings together players of all ages and skill levels.
What makes our club special is its strong sense of community - from social tennis and competitive fixtures to coaching programs for juniors and adults, we are a place where friendships flourish alongside tennis skills.
If awarded the $50,000 grant, we would use it to make a tangible impact by upgrading courts, improving facilities, enhancing coaching programs or expanding community outreach.
This investment would ensure our club remains a hub for sport, social connection, and community engagement, benefiting both current members and future generations of tennis enthusiasts.
Represented by: Steve Yarwood