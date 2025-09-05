Address: Spring Creek Reserve, Torquay 3228

Website: surfcoasttennisclub.com

Club email: surfcoasttennisclub@yahoo.com

Surfcoast Tennis Club is made up of 3 venues: Bellbrae TC, Jan Juc TC and Torquay TC which amalgamated together in 2017, together boasting 15 tennis courts, a mixture of hard and synthetic grass.

With over 600 members, STC has a variety of players from the youngsters just starting out, our life activities seniors in their 80s who come down for a hit rain, hail or shine, a substantial amount of midweek ladies, super competent club players out on the court almost as much as the coach, and our high performance players aspiring to head over to USA to play College Tennis and beyond to the Pro Tour. The oldest of the clubs (Torquay) is 107 years old opening in 1918.

I began with the club in 2023, brought the coaching numbers up from less than 150 to over 330 currently. In the Geelong region we are now the largest junior club - we had 22 teams in the junior comps this Summer, 3 more than any other club including Geelong Lawn Tennis Club. As a community club we are one of the largest clubs in rural Vic and now as a performance club we are growing, with several players already competing overseas and having head off to college, a 10 year old in the top 100 in the world by UTR and a 16 year old top 10 in Aus, and I just got into the Level 3 TA course.

Our shire unfortunately hasn't been very kind in helping us out with much needed renovations and development to accompany the trajectory our club is on, and usually favours the footy, cricket and netball clubs.

I would invest the $50,000 grant to make improvements to our clubhouses, windbreakers on the fences with promotion, storage in the clubs, and/or invest into future jobs to show commitment to council for certain renovations.

The $50,000 won't do the job but just an example, our Torquay clubhouse is over 60 years old and when we hold events for our juniors, we can't even fit all the juniors inside, let alone the parents. The council has on and off committed to plans to help us build a new clubhouse at Torquay for 10 years, perhaps this could be a downpayment and us showing them we are serious about it.

Represented by: TBA