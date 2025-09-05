Alec Reverente: Queensland Champion 2025
Name: Alec Reverente
Age: 23
Bio: Alec has been playing tennis since he was nine years old. Since then, he’s been competing in tournaments and taken up a career in coaching.
Representing: Sandgate and District Junior Tennis Association
“I feel very blessed because not many people get this opportunity. I don’t want to take it for granted - it’ll be really awesome.
My strategy will be just take it one point at a time. Don’t think too far ahead. Make sure to serve well, and if not, just get the ball back in play,”
Alex Reverente, 20 December 2025
Winner Alec Jacob Reverente in anticipation of a shot
Winner Alec Jacob Reverente serving at the QLD 1 Point Slam State Championship
Alec Jacob Reverente in action at the QLD 1 Point Slam State Championship
Winner Alec Jacob Reverente in action
Winner Alec Jacob Reverente receives his 1 Point Slam certificate
Backhand at the QLD 1 Point Slam State Championship
Shaking hands across the net after a point is won at the QLD 1 Point Slam
About to serve at the QLD 1 Point Slam
Returning at the QLD 1 Point Slam State Championship
In action during the QLD 1 Point Slam State Championship
Competitors at the QLD 1 Point Slam State Championship
Rock, scissors, paper to decide who serves at the QLD 1 Point Slam
