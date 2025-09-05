AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

Queensland's Slam Action

Experience Alec Jacob Reverente’s winning moment and the energy of the state championships through vibrant photo galleries.
December 20: Winner Alec Jacob Reverente during the AO 1 Point Slam Queensland State Championships at the University of Queensland Tennis Club on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAVID KAPERNICK

Alec Reverente: Queensland Champion 2025

December 20: Winner Alec Jacob Reverente during the AO 1 Point Slam Queensland State Championships at the University of Queensland Tennis Club on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAVID KAPERNICK

Name: Alec Reverente

Age: 23

Bio: Alec has been playing tennis since he was nine years old. Since then, he’s been competing in tournaments and taken up a career in coaching.

Representing: Sandgate and District Junior Tennis Association

 

“I feel very blessed because not many people get this opportunity. I don’t want to take it for granted - it’ll be really awesome.
My strategy will be just take it one point at a time. Don’t think too far ahead. Make sure to serve well, and if not, just get the ball back in play,”

Alex Reverente, 20 December 2025

Watch Alec in action

QLD State Championships gallery