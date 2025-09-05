Petar Jovic: VIC Champion 2025
Name: Petar Jovic
Age: 24
Bio: Petar has been playing tennis since he was six years old and currently plays on the Futures Tour. He has been a hitting partner for top players at the AO including Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.
Representing: Cranbourne Tennis Club
“There was 108 entries today, so that's at least 108 clubs that have hosted a one point slam. And I think there's around 2,500 entries over the course of the series. To be the last one standing in the State is an unbelievable feeling.”
Petar Jovic, 20 December 2025
Watch Petar in action
Winner Petar Jovic with certificate
Winner Petar Jovic receiving
Winner Petar Jovic celebrates
Winner Petar Jovic and his girlfriend during the AO 1 Point Slam Victoria State Championships
- State champion with certificate
- State champion returning
- Petar celebratng
- Petar with family
VIC State Championships gallery
Community winners at the VIC 1 Point Slam State Championships
Crowds during the AO 1 Point Slam Victoria State Championships
Young meets older at the AO 1 Point Slam Victoria State Championships
Players at the net at the VIC 1 Point Slam State Championships
Jemma Carbis from Preston during the AO 1 Point Slam Victoria State Championships
Players do rock paper scissors during the AO 1 Point Slam Victoria State Championships
Play during the AO 1 Point Slam Victoria State Championships
Players during the AO 1 Point Slam Victoria State Championships
- Community winners
- Crowd
- Young and older players
- Net
- Jemma
- Rock paper scissors
- In action
- Returning