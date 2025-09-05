AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

VIC 1 Point Slam Highlights

Relive the Victorian State Championships. Celebrate Petar Jovic’s victory and explore stunning photo galleries from the championships.
December 20: Winner Petar Jovic during the AO 1 Point Slam Victoria State Championships at the Fawkner Park Tennis Centre on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ FIONA HAMILTON

Petar Jovic: VIC Champion 2025

Name: Petar Jovic

Age: 24

Bio: Petar has been playing tennis since he was six years old and currently plays on the Futures Tour. He has been a hitting partner for top players at the AO including Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.

Representing: Cranbourne Tennis Club

 “There was 108 entries today, so that's at least 108 clubs that have hosted a one point slam. And I think there's around 2,500 entries over the course of the series. To be the last one standing in the State is an unbelievable feeling.”
Petar Jovic,  20 December 2025

