1 Point Slam Driven by Kia to Move Different at Opening Week at AO 2026

The Australian Open and Kia are joining forces to deliver the 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia, in a celebration of their 25-year partnership, one of the most successful and long-lasting sports sponsorships globally.

The fast-paced, high-stakes showdown will see 48 players pros, amateurs and celebrity wildcards battle it out for $1 million in prize money in a one-point knockout format on Wednesday 14 January under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is already confirmed to play, with more top players to be announced soon.

Kia is raising the stakes even further, donating a brand-new EV3 to the last amateur standing in the 1 Point Slam main draw.

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said, “Kia has been an exceptional partner of the Australian Open for 25 years, and it’s fitting that we’re celebrating this milestone with something as bold and exciting as the 1 Point Slam.

“Kia’s support helps power world-class innovation and unforgettable moments for players and fans alike. Opening Week is a perfect example of this, giving fans the chance to experience some of most exciting world-class tennis in Rod Laver Arena for less.”

Kia Australia CEO Damien Meredith said, “Marking 25 years with the Australian Open is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of, and the 1 Point Slam is the perfect way to celebrate it.

“The involvement of clubs and players from across Australia brings a unique energy to the event, and we’re thrilled to help create a pathway that gives more people the chance to participate and experience the excitement.”

Hundreds of clubs, venues and schools across Australia have already registered to host a 1 Point Slam event, with the winners competing in State Championships on 20-21 December for a coveted spot in the Rod Laver Arena main draw.

The 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia is part of an action-packed schedule for Opening Week presented by Herald Sun, with the full program of Opening Week Showdowns in Rod Laver Arena to be announced soon.

How it works

AO 1 Point Slam Community Events

- Local events will take place nationwide from Friday 7 November to Thursday 18 December 2025.

- Winners from each event qualify for their respective State Championship.

- The eight State Champions will progress directly into the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw at Melbourne Park.

- Players can find and enter events at tennis.com.au/one-point-slam.

AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw

The 48-player draw on Rod Laver Arena includes:

- 24 professional players

- 8 State Champions

- 8 Qualifiers

- 8 Wildcards

The winner takes all – $1 million in prize money, with the winning player’s club or school receiving a $50,000 tennis grant.

AO 1 Point Slam State Championships

ACT

Canberra Tennis Centre

3 Riggall Pl

Lyneham ACT 2602

Saturday 20 December

NT

Darwin International Tennis Centre

Level 1/9 Abala Rd

Marrara NT 0812

Friday 5 December

SA

Peake Gardens Riverside Tennis Club

6/24 Bice St, Marleston SA 5033

Saturday 20 December

Vic

Fawkner Park Tennis Centre

65 Toorak Rd West

South Yarra VIC 3141

Saturday 20 December

NSW

2025 Kia North Shore Open

Northern Suburbs Tennis Association

18 Talus Street

Naremburn NSW 2065

Sunday 21 December

Qld

University of Queensland Tennis Club

Blair Dr

St Lucia QLD 4067

Saturday 20 December

Tas

Campbell Town Tennis Club

57 High St

Campbell Town TAS 7210

Saturday 20 December

WA

Next Gen Tennis Centre

21 Kings Park Rd

Kings Park WA 6005

Saturday 20 December

For more information and to register to compete in a 1 Point Slam, visit tennis.com.au/one-point-slam.

Tickets for the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw event will go on-sale in December via Ticketmaster.

- ends -