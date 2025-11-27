1 Point Slam Driven by Kia to Move Different at Opening Week at AO 2026

The Australian Open and Kia are joining forces to deliver the 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia, in a celebration of their 25-year partnership, one of the most successful and long-lasting sports sponsorships globally.
The fast-paced, high-stakes showdown will see 48 players pros, amateurs and celebrity wildcards battle it out for $1 million in prize money in a one-point knockout format on Wednesday 14 January under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is already confirmed to play, with more top players to be announced soon.
Kia is raising the stakes even further, donating a brand-new EV3 to the last amateur standing in the 1 Point Slam main draw.
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said, “Kia has been an exceptional partner of the Australian Open for 25 years, and it’s fitting that we’re celebrating this milestone with something as bold and exciting as the 1 Point Slam.
“Kia’s support helps power world-class innovation and unforgettable moments for players and fans alike. Opening Week is a perfect example of this, giving fans the chance to experience some of most exciting world-class tennis in Rod Laver Arena for less.”
Kia Australia CEO Damien Meredith said, “Marking 25 years with the Australian Open is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of, and the 1 Point Slam is the perfect way to celebrate it.
“The involvement of clubs and players from across Australia brings a unique energy to the event, and we’re thrilled to help create a pathway that gives more people the chance to participate and experience the excitement.”
Hundreds of clubs, venues and schools across Australia have already registered to host a 1 Point Slam event, with the winners competing in State Championships on 20-21 December for a coveted spot in the Rod Laver Arena main draw.
The 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia is part of an action-packed schedule for Opening Week presented by Herald Sun, with the full program of Opening Week Showdowns in Rod Laver Arena to be announced soon.
How it works
AO 1 Point Slam Community Events
- Local events will take place nationwide from Friday 7 November to Thursday 18 December 2025.
- Winners from each event qualify for their respective State Championship.
- The eight State Champions will progress directly into the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw at Melbourne Park.
- Players can find and enter events at tennis.com.au/one-point-slam.
AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw
The 48-player draw on Rod Laver Arena includes:
- 24 professional players
- 8 State Champions
- 8 Qualifiers
- 8 Wildcards
The winner takes all – $1 million in prize money, with the winning player’s club or school receiving a $50,000 tennis grant.
AO 1 Point Slam State Championships
ACT
Canberra Tennis Centre
3 Riggall Pl
Lyneham ACT 2602
Saturday 20 December
NT
Darwin International Tennis Centre
Level 1/9 Abala Rd
Marrara NT 0812
Friday 5 December
SA
Peake Gardens Riverside Tennis Club
6/24 Bice St, Marleston SA 5033
Saturday 20 December
Vic
Fawkner Park Tennis Centre
65 Toorak Rd West
South Yarra VIC 3141
Saturday 20 December
NSW
2025 Kia North Shore Open
Northern Suburbs Tennis Association
18 Talus Street
Naremburn NSW 2065
Sunday 21 December
Qld
University of Queensland Tennis Club
Blair Dr
St Lucia QLD 4067
Saturday 20 December
Tas
Campbell Town Tennis Club
57 High St
Campbell Town TAS 7210
Saturday 20 December
WA
Next Gen Tennis Centre
21 Kings Park Rd
Kings Park WA 6005
Saturday 20 December
For more information and to register to compete in a 1 Point Slam, visit tennis.com.au/one-point-slam.
Tickets for the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw event will go on-sale in December via Ticketmaster.
