Thomas Van Haaren: NT Champion 2025
Name: Thomas Van Haaren
Age: 22
Plays: Right-handed
Bio: Thomas is our first state or territory champion, proudly representing the Alice Springs Tennis Association. At 22 years old, he grew up in Alice Springs before heading to Nebraska in 2023 to play college tennis. Returning home in 2024, Thomas adapted from synthetic grass to hard courts, mastering point-by-point play to earn his chance to compete at Melbourne Park.
Representing: Alice Springs Tennis Association
“Super grateful for the opportunity and to play a couple of points and share the court with the best in the world - I’m super excited to get to Melbourne and give it a go.”
Thomas Van Haaren, 5 December 2025
Watch Thomas in action
Winner Thomas Van Haaren serving
Thomas Van Haaren in action
Winner Thomas Van Haaren during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships
Thomas Van Haaren serving
Winner Thomas Van Haaren in celebration
NT State Championships gallery
Winner Thomas Van Haaren during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships
Participants during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships
Participants during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships
In action at the NT 1 Point Slam State Championships
Levi McLean returning at the NT 1 Point Slam
- Levi McLean