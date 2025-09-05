Name: Thomas Van Haaren

Age: 22



Plays: Right-handed

Bio: Thomas is our first state or territory champion, proudly representing the Alice Springs Tennis Association. At 22 years old, he grew up in Alice Springs before heading to Nebraska in 2023 to play college tennis. Returning home in 2024, Thomas adapted from synthetic grass to hard courts, mastering point-by-point play to earn his chance to compete at Melbourne Park.

Representing: Alice Springs Tennis Association