NT 1 Point Slam Highlights

Relive the excitement of the NT 1 Point Slam. Explore photo galleries of Thomas Van Haaren’s winning moment and the best action from the state championships.
December 5: Community winners with Territory Champion Thomas Van Haaren during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships at the Darwin Tennis Centre on Friday, December 5, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/Duane Preston

Thomas Van Haaren: NT Champion 2025

Winner Thomas Van Haaren during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships at the Darwin Tennis Centre on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Name: Thomas Van Haaren

Age: 22

Plays: Right-handed

Bio: Thomas is our first state or territory champion, proudly representing the Alice Springs Tennis Association. At 22 years old, he grew up in Alice Springs before heading to Nebraska in 2023 to play college tennis. Returning home in 2024, Thomas adapted from synthetic grass to hard courts, mastering point-by-point play to earn his chance to compete at Melbourne Park.

Representing: Alice Springs Tennis Association

“Super grateful for the opportunity and to play a couple of points and share the court with the best in the world - I’m super excited to get to Melbourne and give it a go.”

Thomas Van Haaren, 5 December 2025

Watch Thomas in action

