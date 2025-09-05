ACT 1 Point Slam Highlights

AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

Ashleigh Simes winner of the AO 1 Point ACT State Championships

Ashleigh Simes: ACT Champion 2025

December 20: Ashleigh Simes during the AO 1 Point Slam Australian Capital Territory State Championships at the Canberra Tennis Centre on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ MARTIN OLLMAN Ashleigh Simes winner of the ACT 1 Point Slam

Name: Ashleigh Simes

Age: 22

Plays: Right-handed

Bio: Ashleigh completed a tennis scholarship at Lee University in Tennessee, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in May. Since graduation Ash has been playing and training in Europe, before arriving back in Canberra a week ago. A product of the ACT pathway, Ashleigh has progressed from junior ranks to being named ACT Player of the Year in both 2024 and 2025. 

Representing: Weston Creek Tennis Club

“This is an amazing opportunity that I am super grateful for. It’s always been a dream to play at the Australian Open and now that I have that opportunity, I am super excited.
It’s tough, obviously it’s going to be even more pressure [in Melbourne]. I think I’ll just go out there and treat it as a fun opportunity, something that I am grateful for and just do my best.”
Ashleigh Simes, 20 December 2025

