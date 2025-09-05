ACT 1 Point Slam Highlights

Name: Ashleigh Simes

Age: 22



Plays: Right-handed

Bio: Ashleigh completed a tennis scholarship at Lee University in Tennessee, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in May. Since graduation Ash has been playing and training in Europe, before arriving back in Canberra a week ago. A product of the ACT pathway, Ashleigh has progressed from junior ranks to being named ACT Player of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.

Representing: Weston Creek Tennis Club