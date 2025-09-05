AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

Celebrating WA champions & state glory

Experience the thrill of the WA 1 Point Slam. Champion Steve Yarwood and full photo galleries from his win and the state championships await.
December 20: Steve Yarwood of Scarborough wins the AO 1 Point Slam Western Australia State Championships at the Royal Kings Park Tennis Club on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/MATT JELONEK

Steve Yarwood: WA Champion 2025

December 20: Steve Yarwood of Scarborough speaks to media after winning the AO 1 Point Slam Western Australia State Championships at the Royal Kings Park Tennis Club on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/MATT JELONEK

Name: Steve Yarwood

Age: 38

Bio: Steve started playing tennis as a teenager but has been playing more competitively since the age of 21. Steve credits his 1 Point Slam wins so far to his rock, paper, scissors experience, having played in a rock, paper, scissors championship a while ago. This has led to him choosing to serve, a tactic that has worked well so far. His favourite player is Novak Djokovic.

Representing: Cottesloe Tennis Club

“I've actually been practising paper, scissors, rock more than anything else. I think that's the key to my success so far. I’ve won every one, so I’ve been happy to be able to serve each time."
“Rod Laver Arena has always had an electric atmosphere. The court of success for my idol Djokovic. There will be some great memories and being on centre court will certainly be surreal."
Steve Yarwood, 20 December 2025

Watch Steve in action

Feel the Heat: AO 1 Point Slam at United Cup!

Celebs, college players, and community champs in an epic battle for AO Opening Week glory and a shot at $1 million. This is your front-row ticket to history.

January 1: Taylor Fritz (USA) and Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) during play at RAC Arena in Perth on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ MARK PETERSON

WA State Championships gallery