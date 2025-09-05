Name: Steve Yarwood

Age: 38

Bio: Steve started playing tennis as a teenager but has been playing more competitively since the age of 21. Steve credits his 1 Point Slam wins so far to his rock, paper, scissors experience, having played in a rock, paper, scissors championship a while ago. This has led to him choosing to serve, a tactic that has worked well so far. His favourite player is Novak Djokovic.

Representing: Cottesloe Tennis Club