Steve Yarwood: WA Champion 2025
Name: Steve Yarwood
Age: 38
Bio: Steve started playing tennis as a teenager but has been playing more competitively since the age of 21. Steve credits his 1 Point Slam wins so far to his rock, paper, scissors experience, having played in a rock, paper, scissors championship a while ago. This has led to him choosing to serve, a tactic that has worked well so far. His favourite player is Novak Djokovic.
Representing: Cottesloe Tennis Club
“I've actually been practising paper, scissors, rock more than anything else. I think that's the key to my success so far. I’ve won every one, so I’ve been happy to be able to serve each time."
“Rod Laver Arena has always had an electric atmosphere. The court of success for my idol Djokovic. There will be some great memories and being on centre court will certainly be surreal."
Steve Yarwood, 20 December 2025
Watch Steve in action
Steve Yarwood of Scarborough with the winner's certificate
Steve Yarwood of Scarborough in action
Steve Yarwood of Scarborough wins the AO 1 Point Slam Western Australia State Championships
Community winners with Steve Yarwood the State Champion
- Steve the winner
- Steve in action
- Steve celebrating
- Steve with the community winners
WA State Championships gallery
Serving at the AO 1 Point Slam Western Australia State Championships
Receiving a serve during the AO 1 Point Slam Western Australia State Championships
Players compete during the AO 1 Point Slam Western Australia State Championships
Action shot at the AO 1 Point Slam WA State Championships
Backhand at the AO 1 Point Slam WA State Championship
Players compete during the AO 1 Point Slam Western Australia State Championships
Rock, scissors, paper to decide who serves at the WA 1 Point Slam
- Backhand
- Shaking hands
- Serving - woman in red
- Returning
- In action
- Serving
- Competitors