Kyle Mackin: TAS Champion 2025
Name: Kyle Mackin
Age: 35
Bio: While Tasmania’s 1 Point Slam State Championship Kyle hails from Western Australia, he is looking forward to representing the State in Melbourne. He has played competitive tennis since he was about eight years old, going on to play at the state level. He still plays and coaches tennis as a hobby.
Representing: Devonport Tennis Club
"Surreal [to walk out on Rod Laver Arena]. The biggest crowd I’ve played in front of was about 50 people. So if there are 5,000, 10,000, or 15,000, it’ll be incredible. To go from being an unknown to playing a famous person on Rod Laver Arena - just surreal. I’m hoping to play Nick Kyrgios first up. That would be a dream. I saw him in juniors - his transition to the pros was amazing. Fascinating how he got so good so quickly."
Kyle Mackin, 20 December 2025
Kyle Mackin with his winner's certificate at the AO 1 Point Slam Tasmania State Championships
Kyle Mackin during the AO 1 Point Slam Tasmania State Championships
Kyle Mackin during the AO 1 Point Slam Tasmania State Championships
Winner Petar Jovic and his girlfriend during the AO 1 Point Slam Victoria State Championships
Competitors, Harry Jake Bourchier, Kyle Mackin, Joshua Ryan and Ben Nicholson during the AO 1 Point Slam Tasmania State Championships
Crowd at the AO 1 Point Slam Tasmania State Championships
Harry Jake Bourchier during the AO 1 Point Slam Tasmania State Championships
Ben Nicholson during the AO 1 Point Slam Tasmania State Championships
Joshua Ryan during the AO 1 Point Slam Tasmania State Championships
Runner-up Harry Jake Bourchier loses the final to Kyle Mcsckin
Finalists Harry Jake Bourchier and Kyle Mackin during the AO 1 Point Slam Tasmania State Championships
