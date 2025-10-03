Meet Nahla Salley, a 14-year-old South Australian destined to follow in her father’s professional footsteps.

Adelaide, Australia, 3 October 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Fourteen-year-old Nahla Salley has experienced firsthand what it takes to become a professional athlete.

Her father, Jonas, played more than 250 professional soccer matches over 17 years, most notably for Adelaide United and Sydney FC in the A-League.

Now, Salley is carving her own path to superstardom. The South Australian led her state to the girls’ 13/u trophy at the Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast in June. She also competed on the European Tour in 2024.

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Salley discusses her father’s influence on her own career, as well as the lessons she learned from competing in Europe.

Tennis.com.au: How did you get into tennis?

Nahla Salley: My house is across the road from a tennis court, so I just went over, tried a Hot Shots squad, and just liked it.

What do you enjoy most about tennis?

I like travelling, competing, meeting new people, playing all around Australia and overseas.

You have the opportunity to play in competitions like the Australian Teams Championships as well. What does it mean to represent South Australia?

It means a lot. It’s a good atmosphere, really good teammates, coaches, everything. It’s really good fun.

Who are your tennis idols?

I really like Serena Williams and Coco Gauff.

What is it about their game or personality that you admire?

I think they’re big and strong on the court, showing their power. It’s really good to look up to.

What’s the biggest advice you’ve received on court?

Just to control the controllables. Not to focus on what you can’t control, just focus on everything that you can control.

What is your favourite tennis moment?

Making the finals at the Australian Teams Championships last year was pretty good. Making the European Tour last year as well was a good memory to have.

How much did you learn from being a part of the European Tour last year?

I learned a lot, playing a lot of different players. I learned how to conduct myself without my parents. There was a lot of commitment and making sure that I’m pushing through the hard times, because a month in Europe is a long time.

Serena Williams and Coco Gauff are your on-court inspirations. Who are your off-court inspirations?

My dad was a professional soccer player. He showed a lot of commitment, hard work and instilled that into me as well. It’s really helped.

Who did your dad play for?

He played for Adelaide United. He played for some teams in China, Gold Coast United, a lot.

How does it help to have seen him be a part of a professional environment?

It really helps me. I just keep that in the back of my mind, making sure that I’m looking up to him and trying to copy what he’s done because he’s done a lot of great things.

More in this series

> Ceressa Jackson

> Har Abir Sekhon

> Isabel Cairns