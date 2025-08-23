Priscilla Hon and Destanee Aiava complete successful qualifying campaigns in New York, bolstering Australia’s US Open main draw contingent to 15.

Priscilla Hon and Destanee Aiava are building on their impressive seasons at the US Open.

Having saved five match points against Victora Mboko in the final round of qualifying to book her place in the Wimbledon main draw, Hon has qualified for a second straight Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

The Queenslander achieved that feat more easily this time around, with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Belgium’s Hanne Vandewinkel marking Hon’s third consecutive straight-sets victory in New York.

The world No.128 Hon was also a winner over Nuria Brancaccio and Jule Niemeier in this week’s qualifying campaign.

https://twitter.com/TennisAustralia/status/1958660049519403360

Aiava, meanwhile, required two-and-a-half hours to edge past Germany’s Emme Seideli in her final qualifying match.

With the 5-7 6-1 7-6(6) victory, the Melburnian qualified in New York for a second straight year.

It adds to a career-best season for Aiava, who qualified for the Australian Open and – combined with impressive performances at other tournaments – was a wildcard recipient at Roland Garros.

Aiava, currently ranked world No.168, has battled through every US Open 2025 qualifying match in three sets.

Earlier in the week, she upset eighth-seeded Czech Sara Bejlek, before a three-set win over Lithuania’s Justina Mikulskyte.

While James Duckworth, Jason Kubler and Emerson Jones fell at the final qualifying hurdle, Hon and Aiava added to an impressive Australian presence in the season’s final Grand Slam.

Fifteen Australians will start in the US Open singles main draws – eight men and seven women – when play begins on Monday (AEST).

That group is led by world No.8 Alex de Minaur, who recently added a 10th ATP singles trophy in Washington DC.

