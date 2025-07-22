Ranking Movers: Walton hits highest mark after Mexico
Adam Walton, James Duckworth and Tristan Schoolkate improved their singles rankings after solid performances in Los Cabos.
Melbourne, VIC, 22 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell
Adam Walton raced to a career-high ranking after reaching his maiden ATP semifinal in Mexico. The 26-year-old was Australia’s best singles performer in Los Cabos and left 13 places higher at world No.84.
Most notably, Walton came from a set down to defeat James Duckworth in the quarterfinals to record his maiden berth.
Duckworth, whose encounter against Walton was his first ATP quarterfinal of 2025, also improved his ranking. The 33-year-old moved up five places to world No.108.
Tristan Schoolkate closed in on the top 100 after he joined Walton and Duckworth in the final eight. He climbed to No.104, just two places shy of his highest mark.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.13
|-1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.24
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.36
|+3
|Chris O’Connell
|No.77
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.82
|-2
|Adam Walton
|No.84
|+13
|Tristan Schoolkate
|No.104
|+6
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.105
|-15
|James Duckworth
|No.108
|+5
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.158
|0
Talia Gibson won her second ITF Futures crown of the year when she emerged victorious in Granby, Canada. After losing the opening set of her first-round match against American Elvina Kalieva, Gibson won 10 consecutive sets to hoist the W75 trophy.
The 21-year-old heads to Evansville, Indiana, this week with a career-best ranking of world No.111.
Meanwhile, Lizette Cabrera and Taylah Preston closed in on the top 200 after they reached the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament in Porto, Portugal.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Daria Kasatkina
|No.18
|0
|Maya Joint
|No.38
|-1
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.76
|-1
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.84
|-3
|Talia Gibson
|No.111
|+11
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.113
|-1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.129
|-1
|Astra Sharma
|No.148
|-9
|Maddison Inglis
|No.153
|-1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.159
|-2
Blake Bayldon makes his ATP top 100 debut after advancing to his fourth doubles final of 2025 in Los Cabos.
The 26-year-old was clutch alongside Tristan Schoolkate throughout the tournament, claiming two match-tiebreak victories. Bayldon soared to world No.97, improving 13 places.
Schoolkate also reaped the rewards of his finals run with a return to the top 150. The West Australian jumped 41 places to his highest doubles ranking since February.
In other movers, Kody Pearson broke into the top 200 for the first time after he progressed to the Granby Challenger final.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Jordan Thompson
|No.15
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.19
|+1
|John Peers
|No.25
|+2
|Matt Ebden
|No.51
|+2
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.57
|+3
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.61
|+2
|Matthew Romios
|No.71
|0
|Blake Bayldon
|No.97
|+13
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.135
|0
|Thomas Fancutt
|No.149
|-2
Nine Australians remain inside the top 200 after the past week. Ellen Perez continued her streak as Australia’s top-ranked women’s doubles player.
The 29-year-old has held Australia’s No.1 mantle for almost 12 months, overtaking Storm Hunter following the Toronto WTA 1000 in August 2024.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.19
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.58
|0
|Maya Joint
|No.70
|-1
|Storm Hunter
|No.93
|-2
|Petra Hule
|No.133
|-7
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.153
|-5
|Priscilla Hon
|No.176
|+2
|Destanee Aiava
|No.177
|+4
|Taylah Preston
|No.184
|+5
|Alexandra Osborne
|No.208
|-2
