Alex de Minaur and Aleksandar Vukic progressed to the second round at the All England Club after claiming victory early on Day 2.

London, UK, 1 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Alex de Minaur and Aleksandar Vukic emphatically ignited his Wimbledon 2025 campaign, both recording victories early on Day 2.

De Minaur was at his impressive best in his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday morning, cruising to a 6-2 6-2 7-6(2) win.

Despite having trouble serving out the match at 5-4, De Minaur steadied in the tiebreak to advance to the second round.

The Australian No.1 was aggressive in his strokeplay, swiftly turning defence into offence with his net game. He recorded 38 winners to the Spaniard’s 20 in the triumph.

De Minaur hopes to improve on his quarterfinal run from last year, when he was forced to withdraw from his clash with Novak Djokovic with a hip cartilage tear. He will face either Arthur Cazaux or compatriot Adam Walton next.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Vukic has done his bit to set up a potential showdown with world No.1 Jannik Sinner. The 29-year-old reached the second round of the All England Club for a third straight year, prevailing against Chinese Taipei’s Tseng Chun-Hsin.

Vukic survived a late fightback from the world No.83. earning a 6-3 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) victory after a gruelling three-hour battle.

In the second round De Minaur and Vukic join Jordan Thompson, who on Day 1 came from two sets to love down to defeat Czechia’s Vit Kopriva.

Earlier, James McCabe’s fairytale run came to an end after he lost in straight sets to Hungarian Fabian Marozsan. The 21-year-old was on debut at the All England Club after qualifying for his first Grand Slam.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – WIMBLEDON DAY 2

RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-2 6-2 7-6(2)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE) 6-3 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) d [Q] James McCabe (AUS) 6-1 6-4 6-3

Adam Walton (AUS) v Arthur Cazaux (FRA) – IN PROGRESS

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v David Goffin (BEL) – Fourth match, Court 5

[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [10] Ben Shelton (USA) – Fourth match, No.2 Court

