James McCabe, Tristan Schoolkate, Li Tu and Alex Bolt all progressed to the second round of Wimbledon qualifying after the first day of action at Roehampton.

Roehampton, UK, 24 June 2025 | Jackson Mansell & Rhys de Deugd

James McCabe, Tristan Schoolkate, Li Tu and Alex Bolt all successfully kickstarted their Wimbledon 2025 qualifying campaigns in Roehampton on Monday.

Ten months after winning an ITF Futures title at the same venue, McCabe prevailed on his Wimbledon qualifying debut.

The 21-year-old defeated Croatian Borna Gojo in straight sets to advance to the second round and is relishing the opportunity to compete at Grand Slam level.

“[I’m] just grateful to be out here, and it’s everyone’s dream to play the Slams,” he said. “It was my first [Roland Garros last month] and now it’s my first Wimbledon, so it’s an unreal experience.”

The Sydneysider will face 21st seed, Roman Andres Burruchaga, in the next round as he hopes to build on his maiden victory.

No.2 seed Schoolkate began his main-draw pursuit in style, defeating Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta in three sets.

Schoolkate dominated at the net, winning 47 net points to 15 in the 6-7(7) 6-1 6-3 triumph, and has now won seven of his past eight matches on grass.

“I think it’s something that I have in my game, which maybe not a lot of players do. He’s very good at the baseline and enjoys spending a bit of time behind the baseline,” the world No.102 said on his net game.

“Knowing that he’s had good results on the clay and results on maybe slower surfaces, I knew that if I could bring him in the court, use the front part of the court, and try and dictate play as often as possible, I’d have the best chance.”

Tu upset fourth seed Daniel Elahi Galan to reach the second round of qualifying for a second-straight year, while Bolt continued his fine grasscourt form, ousting Frenchman Harold Mayot 6-3 6-4.

In other results on Day 1, Omar Jasika’s qualifying campaign came to an end when he lost to 15th seed Dalibor Svrcina.

Meanwhile, Jason Kubler was forced to withdraw from his opening-round qualifying clash with Brit Oliver Bonding due to a right knee injury.

WIMBLEDON QUALIFYING DAY 1

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[2] Tristan Schoolkate [AUS] d Facundo Diaz Acosta [ARG] 6-7(7) 6-1 6-3

Li Tu [AUS] d [4] Daniel Elahi Galan [COL] 6-3 6-2

James McCabe [AUS] d Borna Gojo [CRO] 6-4 7-5

Alex Bolt [AUS] d Harold Mayot [FRA] 6-3 6-4

[15] Dalibor Svrcina [CZE] d Omar Jasika [AUS] 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

[24] Talia Gibson [AUS] v Andrea Lazaro Garcia [ESP]

[30] Priscilla Hon [AUS] v Elena Pridankina

[31] Daria Saville [AUS] v Panna Udvardy [HUN]

Astra Sharma [AUS] v Valentina Ryser [SUI]

Destanee Aiava [AUS] v Petra Marcinko [CRO]

Maddison Inglis [AUS] v Petra Martic [CRO]

Lizette Cabrera [AUS] v [4] Anastasia Zakharova

Emerson Jones [AUS] v [8] Antonia Ruzic [CRO]

Arina Rodionova [AUS] v Gao Xinyu [CHN]

Taylah Preston [AUS] v Julia Riera [ARG]

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[2] Tristan Schoolkate [AUS] v Benjamin Hassan [LBN]

Li Tu [AUS] v Sho Shimabukuro [JPN]

James McCabe [AUS] v [21] Roman Andres Burruchaga [ARG]

Alex Bolt [AUS] v [10] Elliot Spizziri [USA]

