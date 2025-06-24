Joint winners have been announced for the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships for the first time after a rain-affected final day.

For the first time in the event’s 42-year history, joint winners have been declared in each of the team events at the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships held at KDV Sports on the Gold Coast.

The championships came to an early conclusion after persistent rain forced the cancellation of all finals matches. As a result, joint winners were announced, recognising the performances of those who advanced to the finals.

The joint winners included:

11/u Rod Laver Cup (Boys)

Queensland – Lennox Kelly, Hudson Hoogsteden, Rafe Croll

Victoria – Oliver Baker, Gavy Dhindsa, Maximiliam Weis

11/u Margaret Court Cup (Girls)

Victoria – Darcy Basist, Scarlett Lucaci, Lola Fromberg

New South Wales – Maria Gabrys, Stephanie Larkin, Lara Fallet

13/u Sproule Stephens Trophy (Boys)

Victoria – Novak Palombo, Christopher Manton, Thaadhie Karunanayake

Queensland – Christian Joseph, Ryan Bolger, Zayd Joosab

13/u Mary Hawton Trophy (Girls)

Queensland – Ava Garner, Lucy Page, Cleo Taylor

South Australia – Lara Wu, Nahla Salley, Licia Wang

CHAMPIONS GALLERY: Meet the winners of the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships

Final Placings – 11/u Events

11/u Boys – Rod Laver Cup 11/u Girls – Margaret Court Cup Queensland

Victoria Victoria

New South Wales New South Wales

South Australia Queensland

New Zealand Western Australia

New Zealand Western Australia

ACT Pacific Oceania

ACT Pacific Oceania

Tasmania Tasmania South Australia Northern Territory

Final Placings – 13/u Events

13/u Boys – Sproule Stephens Trophy 13/u Girls – Mary Hawton Trophy Victoria

Queensland Queensland

South Australia New South Wales

New Zealand New South Wales

New Zealand Western Australia

ACT Western Australia

ACT

Victoria Pacific Oceania

South Australia Pacific Oceania Tasmania Tasmania Northern Territory Northern Territory

