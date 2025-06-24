2025 Australian Teams Championships: Joint champions declared for 11/u and 13/u events
Joint winners have been announced for the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships for the first time after a rain-affected final day.
Gold Coast, QLD, 24 June 2025 | Tennis Australia
For the first time in the event’s 42-year history, joint winners have been declared in each of the team events at the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships held at KDV Sports on the Gold Coast.
The championships came to an early conclusion after persistent rain forced the cancellation of all finals matches. As a result, joint winners were announced, recognising the performances of those who advanced to the finals.
The joint winners included:
11/u Rod Laver Cup (Boys)
Queensland – Lennox Kelly, Hudson Hoogsteden, Rafe Croll
Victoria – Oliver Baker, Gavy Dhindsa, Maximiliam Weis
11/u Margaret Court Cup (Girls)
Victoria – Darcy Basist, Scarlett Lucaci, Lola Fromberg
New South Wales – Maria Gabrys, Stephanie Larkin, Lara Fallet
13/u Sproule Stephens Trophy (Boys)
Victoria – Novak Palombo, Christopher Manton, Thaadhie Karunanayake
Queensland – Christian Joseph, Ryan Bolger, Zayd Joosab
13/u Mary Hawton Trophy (Girls)
Queensland – Ava Garner, Lucy Page, Cleo Taylor
South Australia – Lara Wu, Nahla Salley, Licia Wang
Final Placings – 11/u Events
|11/u Boys – Rod Laver Cup
|11/u Girls – Margaret Court Cup
|Queensland
Victoria
|Victoria
New South Wales
|New South Wales
South Australia
|Queensland
New Zealand
|Western Australia
New Zealand
|Western Australia
ACT
|Pacific Oceania
ACT
|Pacific Oceania
Tasmania
|Tasmania
|South Australia
|Northern Territory
Final Placings – 13/u Events
|13/u Boys – Sproule Stephens Trophy
|13/u Girls – Mary Hawton Trophy
|Victoria
Queensland
|Queensland
South Australia
|New South Wales
New Zealand
|New South Wales
New Zealand
|Western Australia
ACT
|Western Australia
ACT
Victoria
|Pacific Oceania
South Australia
|Pacific Oceania
|Tasmania
|Tasmania
|Northern Territory
|Northern Territory
