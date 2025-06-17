Storm Hunter was ranked 1482nd in doubles in late March. Less than three months later, she's back inside the world's top 100 as she continues her impressive return from injury.

17 June 2025 | Tennis Australia

Women’s doubles

Less than four months into her comeback from a serious Achilles injury, Storm Hunter is back inside the world’s doubles top 100.

The Australian lefty rose 11 places, the most of any WTA player inside the top 100 this week, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club Championships with Desirae Krawczyk.

Hunter returned to action in late February after almost a year on the sidelines, and her doubles ranking fell almost as low as No.1500 before she began her explosive upward trajectory.

A quarterfinal in Miami and semifinal in Rome were WTA 1000 results that vaulted her to the cusp of the top 100, and now she’s back inside after her latest result in Queen’s.

Hunter also appears on the upcoming episode of The Sit-Down podcast, where she discusses the experience of playing at Queen’s for the first time, as well as her journey to this point of her comeback.

Another improver was Gabriella Da Silva Fick, who rose 16 places to world No.311 after her ongoing success on the ITF doubles circuit in Portugal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.16 0 Storm Hunter No.90 +11 Maya Joint No.98 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.106 0 Petra Hule No.121 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.175 -2 Priscilla Hon No.184 -3 Taylah Preston No.189 -2 Destanee Aiava No.202 -4 Alexandra Osborne No.213 0

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden has returned to the ATP doubles top 40 after his latest tour-level title, this time alongside Jordan Thompson, the nation’s doubles No.1.

READ MORE: Aussie powerhouses Ebden and Thompson win ‘s-Hertogenbosch

Ebden and Thompson combined for the first time in tournament play to scoop the ATP 250 grasscourt title in s-Hertogenbosch, propelling Ebden six places higher in this week’s rankings.

Another strong grasscourt performer, Tristan Schoolkate, rose 20 places to doubles world No.172, after he reached the quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger event in Ilkley alongside Harold Mayot.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.10 0 Max Purcell No.15 0 John Peers No.24 0 Matt Ebden No.40 +6 John-Patrick Smith No.60 -2 Matthew Romios No.70 +3 Blake Bayldon No.112 0 Alexei Popyrin No.131 +1 Thomas Fancutt No.139 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.151 -13

Men’s singles

Schoolkate also won the singles title in Ilkey, a result boosting his ranking to a career-best mark of world No.106.

Now on the cusp of the top 100, Schoolkate could become the ninth Australian man to feature in this elite bracket should he continue to rise.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.12 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.21 0 Jordan Thompson No.37 0 Rinky Hijikata No.74 +1 Chris O’Connell No.79 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.83 -4 Adam Walton No.86 0 James Duckworth No.100 -6 Tristan Schoolkate No.106 +25 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.141 -2

Women’s singles

Talia Gibson improved her position in the rankings by eight places this week, after her run to the WTA 125 quarterfinals in Ilkley.

The West Australian is now two places off her career-high singles ranking, set in November last year.

Gibson, who turns 21 tomorrow, fell to eventual Ilkley champion Iva Jovic in three sets.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.16 0 Maya Joint No.52 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.66 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.79 -10 Olivia Gadecki No.104 -3 Talia Gibson No.127 +8 Priscilla Hon No.137 +2 Daria Saville No.138 -9 Astra Sharma No.143 +1 Maddison Inglis No.146 +6

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!