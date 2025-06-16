Aussie powerhouses Ebden and Thompson win ‘s-Hertogenbosch

In their first tournament week together, Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson tasted immediate success.

The Australians claimed the ATP 250 grasscourt title in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, winning the weekend's final 6-4 3-6 [10-7] over Brits Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool.

Their success should come as no shock, given their prowess on grass and in the tandem form of the game - plus the fact they teamed to win a doubles rubber for Australia at last year's Davis Cup Finals.

Ebden is a Wimbledon doubles champion (2022) and Thompson is a finalist (2024) - both results achieved alongside countryman Max Purcell - while Thompson, the reigning US Open doubles champion, also has a history of singles success at 's-Hertogenbosch as a two-time finalist.

Thompson held two match points in his second-round singles match against Gabriel Diallo, who escaped to win in three sets before going all the way to the title on Sunday.

His doubles triumph with Ebden helped soothe the disappointment of that result.

"It was a great week," Thompson told atptour.com. "For me, I had a tough one in singles. Second round, and I lost two match points, but it was a great opportunity for me to get back out on the doubles court.

"Playing with Matt, we gel well together. We play Davis Cup together, so it's enjoyable to play with each other. Hopefully it's building for next week at Queen's."

Ebden and Thompson have a tough task at Queen's this week, in the first round drawing No.2 seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten - the duo that denied Thompson in last year's Wimbledon final.

Thompson and Ebden are one of two all-Aussie pairs in the Queen's doubles field, along with Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin.

Five Aussies - De Minaur, Popyrin and Thompson, plus qualifiers Aleksandar Vukic and Alex Bolt - will represent the green-and-gold in the singles draw.

Ebden, projected to return to the ATP doubles top 40 thanks to his 's-Hertogenbosch victory with Thompson, described the result as "awesome".

"Especially playing out there with a fellow Aussie, we've shared a lot together over the years, and in Davis Cup particularly," said Ebden, who also won the Australian Open 2024 doubles crown with Rohan Bopanna.

"To bring that on the tour and make a great start here with a title, we couldn't ask for more."