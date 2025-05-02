At least 13 Australians are confirmed in the main draw for the year’s second Grand Slam event at Roland Garros, which begins on Sunday 25 May 2025.

Paris, France, 2 May 2025 | Matt Trollope

Eight men and five women will fly the Australian flag as confirmed starters in the main draw at Roland Garros, which begins on Sunday 25 May in Paris.

Two more Aussies will boost that main-draw representation to 15 when wildcards are announced closer to the tournament.

And the number could grow further, should any of the 14 Australians entered into the qualifying events win through to the main draw.

Nine Australian women – including comeback queen Storm Hunter, entered on a protected ranking – and five Aussie men will embark on their qualifying campaigns during the week of 19 May.

Lizette Cabrera, currently one spot outside the women’s qualifying cut-off at world No.221, could enter the field should any player ahead of her withdraw.

World No.7 Alex de Minaur headlines the main-draw contingent as a top-10 star and a quarterfinalist last year in Paris.

He will be joined by Alexei Popyrin, who at world No.26 is also in line for a seeding.

World No.14 Daria Kasatkina leads the Aussie women’s presence and will represent the green-and-gold for the first time in her career at a Slam.

Kasatkina has a history of success on clay, including a run to the Roland Garros semifinals in 2022, her best Grand Slam performance to date.

For Maya Joint and Olivia Gadecki, this marks their main-draw debut at Roland Garros and just the second main-draw appearance for Kimberly Birrell, who fell in the first round in 2023.

The other Aussie woman earning main-draw direct entry, Alja Tomljanovic, advanced to the fourth round in Paris on her debut in 2014.

Compatriots Jordan Thompson and Christopher O’Connell have both gone as far as the third round at Roland Garros – in 2019 and 2023 respectively – while Aleksandar Vukic, Rinky Hijikata and Adam Walton target their first career wins at the clay-court major.

Main draw – Australian women

[14] Daria Kasatkina

[62] Kimberly Birrell

[78] Maya Joint

[79] Ajla Tomljanovic

[92] Olivia Gadecki

[Bracketed numbers represent players’ ranking at the time of entry list publication]

Main draw – Australian men

[7] Alex de Minaur

[25] Alexei Popyrin

[39] Jordan Thompson

[84] Aleksandar Vukic

[85] Rinky Hijikata

[86] Adam Walton

[87] Christopher O’Connell

[92] James Duckworth

Qualifying – Australian women

[114SR] Storm Hunter

[118] Daria Saville

[134] Maddison Inglis

[140] Talia Gibson

[142] Priscilla Hon

[160] Destanee Aiava

[169] Arina Rodionova

[201] Astra Sharma

[211] Taylah Preston

SR = special ranking

Qualifying – Australian men

[122] Tristan Schoolkate

[140PR] Jason Kubler

[164] Li Tu

[176] James McCabe

[211] Omar Jasika

PR = protected ranking