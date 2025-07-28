Aussie Watch: Popyrin to defend Masters crown in Toronto

Alexei Popyrin aims to become the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2019 to win back-to-back Canadian Open titles when he competes in Toronto this week.

Popyrin is one of seven Australians competing in singles action at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, with Alex de Minaur, Chris O'Connell, Adam Walton, Aleksandar Vukic, Tristan Schoolkate, and James Duckworth also featuring.

The 2024 event in Montreal was a breakout tournament for the 25-year-old. Popyrin defeated five top-20 opponents - Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz, Sebastian Korda, and Andrey Rublev - to win the championship.

The New South Welshman went on to upset world No.2 Novak Djokovic to reach the US Open 2024 fourth round, as well as debut in the top 25.

Popyrin, the No.18 seed, faces local wildcard Nicolas Arseneault in his opening match, after receiving a first-round bye.

After recently being crowned Washington Open champion, De Minaur is on the hunt for his maiden Masters 1000 trophy.

The 26-year-old hopes to continue building momentum in North America, in time for the US Open next month. De Minaur has the chance to maximise ranking points before Flushing Meadows after missing out on the lead-in tournaments last year due to a hip injury.

He aims to replicate his most recent performance in Toronto, where he defeated Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev to reach his first Masters 1000 final in 2023.

De Minaur begins his campaign against the winner of the Francisco Comesana and Damir Dzumhur first round, which will be played on Tuesday.

Walton and Duckworth joined Popyrin and De Minaur in the second round on Monday as they expand on their Los Cabos form, where they were semifinalist and quarterfinalists respectively.

Fresh off that maiden ATP semifinal in Los Cabos, Walton came from a set down to prevail against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 4-6 6-0 6-3 in Toronto. The 25-year-old next faces No.1 seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the final 32.

It was a comprehensive display from Duckworth in his opening match, ousting China's Shang Jungcheng in straight sets. The 33-year-old fired six aces to two in the 6-3 7-6(3) victory. He faces No.3 seed Lorenzo Musetti next as he aims for another third-round berth in Canada - Duckworth progressed to the third round in 2024.

Schoolkate, O'Connell and Vukic kickstart their tournaments on Tuesday.

In Montreal, Daria Kasatkina, Maya Joint, and Ajla Tomljanovic chase a 52-year first, looking to become Australia's first female singles champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1973.

Kasatkina secured a first-round bye, given her ranking, and will play the winner of Caroline Dolehide and Anna Blinkova, who will compete on Tuesday.

The two-time quarterfinalist is Australia's most experienced player at the tournament, competing at her ninth-straight Canadian Open.

It will be déjà vu for Joint, who opens her account against Leylah Fernandez for the second consecutive week. The Australian teenager aims to rectify a loss to the Canadian in Washington last week.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Birrell fell short in her pursuit of Montreal success, losing her opening match to local Victoria Mboko.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

TORONTO ATP 1000

Aussies in singles: Alex de Minaur (World No.8), Alexei Popyrin (World No.26), Chris O'Connell (World No.78), Adam Walton (World No.88), Aleksandar Vukic (World No.99), Tristan Schoolkate (World No.103), James Duckworth (World No.106)

Aussies in doubles: To be announced

MONTREAL WTA 1000

Aussies in singles: Daria Kasatkina (World No.18), Maya Joint (World No.45), Kimberly Birrell (World No.79), Ajla Tomljanovic (World No.88)

Aussies in doubles: To be announced