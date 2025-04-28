Jason Kubler recorded his first ATP Challenger title in nearly two years after triumphing in Gwangju, South Korea. It also spells the biggest title since returning from injury last November.

Melbourne, VIC, 28 April 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Jason Kubler secured the crown in Gwangju, South Korea, his first ATP Challenger title since returning from injury last November.

The 31-year-old defeated seeded compatriots Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate as he improved on his semifinal run in Busan a week prior.

Currently 229th in the ATP live rankings, Kubler is on the cusp of achieving direct entry into Roland Garros qualifying.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Matthew Romios: The Melburnian reversed his Busan Challenger final loss last week, claiming in Gwangju his second Challenger doubles title of 2025.

Petra Hule: The Australian doubles No.3 continued to assert her dominance on the doubles circuit this season, advancing to her third final at an ITF W100 tournament in Charlottesville, USA. Her road to another final included coming from a bagel down in the semifinals to win in a super tiebreak.

Tristan Schoolkate: Schoolkate found form last week, progressing to the Gwangju semifinals. The 23-year-old recorded three straight-set victories throughout the tournament before running into eventual champion Jason Kubler.

Astra Sharma: Sharma continued her stellar month, reaching her third semifinal in four tournaments in Charlottesville. The 29-year-old is destined for a return to the top 200 following her success at the W100 event.

Talia Gibson: After her triumph in Nantes, France three weeks ago, Gibson recorded her career-best result at an ITF W100 event. The youngster advanced to the final four in Tokyo thanks to a marathon 7-6(3) 6-7(4) 7-6(3) quarterfinal victory over former top-40 player Rebecca Marino.

Omar Jasika: In Gwangju, Jasika reached his first overseas Challenger quarterfinal since Guangzhou in September 2023. The 27-year-old recorded two hard-fought victories to make his sixth quarterfinal of 2025.

Maddison Inglis: The West Australian competed in her fourth straight ITF quarterfinal in Tokyo, as she continues her scintillating start to the year.

Zane Stevens: Stevens made a second consecutive doubles semifinal appearance at ITF level in Antalya, Turkey. The 18-year-old partnered with local Kaya Arinc to win their opening two matches, before falling to champions Gokberk Saritas and Mert Naci Turker.

Daniel Jovanovski: The 17-year-old reached his maiden J300 doubles final this week in Kuching, Malaysia. Jovanovski builds on his already impressive 2025 campaign, which includes two J200 semifinal appearances.

