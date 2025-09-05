Biography

  • Started playing aged three, inspired by his older brother
  • Loves competing and getting out there in the heat
  • Names Novak Djokovic as his biggest inspiration
  • Dream to be become world No.1, just like Djokovic
  • Lists maths as his favourite school subject
  • Swept three titles at the 2022 December Showdown in Melbourne. Jovanovski won the 14 and under Australian Invitational Masters in singles, boys’ doubles (with Cameron Burton) and mixed doubles (with Diana Badalyan)
  • Won his first ITF World Tour junior titles at Noumea, New Caledonia in June 2023, capturing both singles and doubles crowns at a J30 tournament
  • Helped Victoria win the 15-and-under boys event at the 2023 Australian Teams Championships
  • Attended the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023

Statistics

Key statistics

Age17
Born1 February 2008
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed
CoachAdrian Lombardi

Gallery