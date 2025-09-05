- Biography
Biography
- Started playing aged three, inspired by his older brother
- Loves competing and getting out there in the heat
- Names Novak Djokovic as his biggest inspiration
- Dream to be become world No.1, just like Djokovic
- Lists maths as his favourite school subject
- Swept three titles at the 2022 December Showdown in Melbourne. Jovanovski won the 14 and under Australian Invitational Masters in singles, boys’ doubles (with Cameron Burton) and mixed doubles (with Diana Badalyan)
- Won his first ITF World Tour junior titles at Noumea, New Caledonia in June 2023, capturing both singles and doubles crowns at a J30 tournament
- Helped Victoria win the 15-and-under boys event at the 2023 Australian Teams Championships
- Attended the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|17
|Born
|1 February 2008
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Adrian Lombardi
Latest news
Gallery
Daniel Jovanovski wins U16 Boys final at 2023 December Showdown
Daniel Jovanovski with the trophy after defeating Chase Zhao in the U16 Boys final at the 2023 December Showdown at Melbourne Park.
Daniel Jovanovski vs Atakan Karahan at the 2024 Australian Open
Daniel Jovanovski plays Atakan Karahan on Court 8 during the 2024 Australian Open.
Daniel Jovanovski at the 2024 Australian Open
Daniel Jovanovski competing against Atakan Karahan on Court 8 during the 2024 Australian Open.
Daniel Jovanovski at the Talent Combine
Daniel Jovanovski posing for a photo during the Talent Combine at Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on September 26, 2023.
Daniel Jovanovski at the 2025 Australian Open
Daniel Jovanovski in action during Round 1 Juniors on Court 5 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
2023 DECEMBER SHOWDOWN
Daniel Jovanovski of Victoria in action against Chase Zhao of New South Wales in the U16 Boys final at the 2023 December Showdown at Melbourne Park on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ HAMISH BLAIR
