Alex de Minaur is one of five Aussies competing in the Monte Carlo Masters this week, while the Australian women will vie for a Billie Jean King Cup finals spot in Brisbane.

Melbourne, VIC, 7 April 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Five Australians are in action in Monte Carlo this week as the ATP hosts its first Masters 1000 event of the clay season, while the WTA Tour breaks for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round, which the Aussie women will contest in Brisbane.

Alex de Minaur is slated to play in his first ATP doubles tournament since Queen’s last June. The singles world No.10 seeks to add to his sole doubles title – the 2020 Cincinnati Masters – alongside top-50 singles player Jan-Lennard Struff.

In singles competition, De Minaur hopes to become the first Australian since Martin Mulligan in 1964 to win in Monte Carlo. The New South Welshman will be Australia’s highest-ranked player at the tournament, entering as the eighth seed.

Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson will also play both formats in Monaco. Popyrin returns to the doubles court for the first time since his Dubai triumph last month. The 25-year-old is set to pair up with his title-winning partner Yuki Bhambri.

Thompson aims to continue his impressive start to the doubles season. Alongside Sebastian Korda, the pair reached the Indian Wells final and were bound to replicate that in Miami. Their run was cut short, however, when Korda withdrew ahead of their quarterfinal with a wrist injury.

The world No.5, along with the duo of Matt Ebden and John Peers, represent Australia’s best chances to obtain silverware given their success on clay in 2024. Thompson and Korda reigned supreme in Madrid last May, while Ebden and Peers struck gold at the Paris Olympics.

READ: Ebden and Peers awarded Order of Australia Medals

The last Australian to win in Monte Carlo was Todd Woodbridge, who went back-to-back with former world No.1 Jonas Bjorkman in 2001 and 2002.

Ebden aims to capture his third Masters 1000 doubles crown at the tournament where he reclaimed the world No.1 ranking last year. He and Peers have gathered some momentum in their previous two tournaments, presenting a potential opportunity for the pair to make a deep run.

The Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team will aim to punch a ticket for their sixth-consecutive finals campaign. In order to achieve this feat, Australia must top their group in Brisbane, which includes Kazakhstan and Colombia.

MONTE CARLO MASTERS

Aussie singles: Alex de Minaur (World No.10), Alexei Popyrin (World No.28), Jordan Thompson (World No.35)*

Aussie doubles: Jordan Thompson (with Sebastian Korda), Matthew Ebden/John Peers, Alex de Minaur (with Jan-Lennard Struff), Alexei Popyrin (with Yuki Bhambri)

*Rankings as at 31 March 2025

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP

Coach: Nicole Pratt

Captain: Sam Stosur

Players: Kimberly Birrell (world No.61), Maya Joint (world No.78), Ajla Tomljanovic (world No.79), Ellen Perez (doubles world No.20), Storm Hunter (doubles world No.334)

