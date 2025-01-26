Ebden and Peers awarded Order of Australia medals

Olympic gold medal duo Matt Ebden and John Peers have been recognised with Order of Australia medals (OAM) at the 2025 Australia Day Honours ceremony.

Ebden and Peers were bestowed the honour for their service to sport after winning gold in the men's doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Australia's first tennis gold medal since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde won the men's doubles at Atlanta 1996.





Last January, Ebden paired with Rohan Bopanna to win his second Grand Slam doubles title at Australian Open 2024, a feat that propelled him to world No.1 a month later.

The 37-year-old Ebden made his second appearance at the ATP Finals in November and was awarded Australian tennis' highest honour, the Newcombe Medal, alongside Alex de Minaur in December.

John Peers finished 2024 on a high and has carried that form into the new year. The Victorian won two ATP doubles titles alongside Jamie Murray to finish the season, and claimed the mixed doubles title at Australian Open 2025 alongside Olivia Gadecki.

The late Craig Glennon, former Co-Chairperson of Tennis Officials Australia, also received Australia Day Honours. Glennon was awarded an OAM for his service to tennis as an official and administrator.

The South Australian was a tennis official for 49 years, serving as a court supervisor, referee, line umpire, chair umpire and line umpire coach during that span.

He was a Life Member of Tennis Officials Australia as part of the South Australia division and was presented with a Tennis SA Service Award in 2022.

