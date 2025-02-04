Kimberly Birrell has eclipsed her career-high ranking once again, joining several Australians who have accomplished the same feat this week.

Singapore, 4 February 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Women’s singles

Kimberly Birrell continues her purple patch in 2025, reaching a career-high ranking for a second straight week.

After her second quarterfinal of the year, Birrell moved up nine spots to world No.86. The Queenslander prevailed over world No.58 Polina Kudermetova and American Hailey Baptiste in Singapore before valiantly bowing out to Ann Li in two tiebreaks.

Olivia Gadecki and Maya Joint have also climbed the rankings following their performances in Singapore, with both players now nearing the WTA top 100.

Gadecki is on the verge of returning to the top 100 in 2025 after first entering late last season after her WTA Guadalajara run. As for Joint, her quarterfinal berth in Singapore places her within two spots of joining that exclusive group.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Kimberly Birrell No.86 +9 Olivia Gadecki No.101 +6 Maya Joint No.102 +7 Ajla Tomljanovic No.114 -1 Daria Saville No.122 -3 Talia Gibson No.135 +3 Maddison Inglis No.145 +3 Taylah Preston No.167 0 Priscilla Hon No.168 +1 Destanee Aiava No.170 +1

Men’s singles

Tristan Schoolkate’s second ATP Challenger trophy nudges him closer to the Australian top 10.

The 23-year-old rose 12 places to world No.135 after his efforts in Brisbane, and could surpass Max Purcell as Australia’s 10th-ranked man if he scoops his second straight Pro Tour title in the Queensland capital.

James McCabe and Blake Ellis have ascended the rankings after their final eight appearances in Brisbane.

McCabe continues to build on his career-high ranking as he climbs another eight spots to world No.217, while Ellis also holds his best ATP ranking, entering the top 300 for the first time.

Ellis, the last Australian male qualifier standing at Australian Open 2025, defeated Li Tu in the opening round en route to his first Challenger quarterfinal in more than six years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 0 Alexei Popyrin No.26 0 Jordan Thompson No.28 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.66 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.72 0 Rinky Hijikata No.73 0 Chris O’Connell No.79 -1 James Duckworth No.86 -5 Adam Walton No.88 -1 Max Purcell No.118 -1

Women’s doubles

A seventh doubles title in six months has propelled Petra Hule to a new career high.

The 25-year-old rose 20 places in the recent rankings update to world No.151, after partnering Elena Micic to win the first of two Queensland Tennis International events.

Micic also enjoyed a significant rise this week as she achieved a career-best. She rose 72 spots to world No.267 – the largest jump of any player inside the top 300 this week.

Brisbane finalist Taylah Preston bolstered her doubles ranking, climbing 55 places to world No.271. Alongside Lizette Cabrera, who returned to the Australian top 10, the duo fell just short of the crown, losing in a super tiebreak.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.13 -1 Storm Hunter No.54 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.96 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.140 -2 Petra Hule No.151 +20 Priscilla Hon No.178 +2 Kimberly Birrell No.180 +3 Alexandra Osborne No.216 +4 Maya Joint No.219 0 Lizette Cabrera No.221 +11

Men’s doubles

It was also a career-best week for some of Australia’s men’s doubles players at the Queensland Tennis International.

Matthew Romios rose to world No.87 after he and Colin Sinclair won the title.

Finalists Patrick Harper and Joshua Charlton also enjoy their highest rankings to date. Harper moved up 15 spots to world No.176, while Charlton – who climbed 20 places this week – is nine spots away from becoming the 17th Australian currently inside the ATP doubles top 200.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 0 Max Purcell No.13 0 Matt Ebden No.20 0 John Peers No.34 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.73 -1 Matthew Romios No.87 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.100 -2 Thomas Fancutt No.114 0 Luke Saville No.118 -15 Tristan Schoolkate No.134 -14

