Ranking Movers: Birrell headlines a series of career-best weeks
Kimberly Birrell has eclipsed her career-high ranking once again, joining several Australians who have accomplished the same feat this week.
Singapore, 4 February 2025 | Jackson Mansell
Kimberly Birrell continues her purple patch in 2025, reaching a career-high ranking for a second straight week.
After her second quarterfinal of the year, Birrell moved up nine spots to world No.86. The Queenslander prevailed over world No.58 Polina Kudermetova and American Hailey Baptiste in Singapore before valiantly bowing out to Ann Li in two tiebreaks.
Olivia Gadecki and Maya Joint have also climbed the rankings following their performances in Singapore, with both players now nearing the WTA top 100.
Gadecki is on the verge of returning to the top 100 in 2025 after first entering late last season after her WTA Guadalajara run. As for Joint, her quarterfinal berth in Singapore places her within two spots of joining that exclusive group.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Kimberly Birrell
|
No.86
|
+9
|
Olivia Gadecki
|
No.101
|+6
|
Maya Joint
|
No.102
|+7
|
Ajla Tomljanovic
|
No.114
|-1
|
Daria Saville
|
No.122
|-3
|
Talia Gibson
|
No.135
|
+3
|
Maddison Inglis
|
No.145
|+3
|
Taylah Preston
|
No.167
|0
|
Priscilla Hon
|
No.168
|+1
|
Destanee Aiava
|
No.170
|
+1
Tristan Schoolkate’s second ATP Challenger trophy nudges him closer to the Australian top 10.
The 23-year-old rose 12 places to world No.135 after his efforts in Brisbane, and could surpass Max Purcell as Australia’s 10th-ranked man if he scoops his second straight Pro Tour title in the Queensland capital.
This diving volley from Tristan Schoolkate 😱#ATPChallenger | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/DeSJdbzRi9
— ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) January 30, 2025
James McCabe and Blake Ellis have ascended the rankings after their final eight appearances in Brisbane.
McCabe continues to build on his career-high ranking as he climbs another eight spots to world No.217, while Ellis also holds his best ATP ranking, entering the top 300 for the first time.
Ellis, the last Australian male qualifier standing at Australian Open 2025, defeated Li Tu in the opening round en route to his first Challenger quarterfinal in more than six years.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Alex de Minaur
|
No.8
|0
|
Alexei Popyrin
|
No.26
|0
|
Jordan Thompson
|
No.28
|0
|Aleksandar Vukic
|
No.66
|0
|
Thanasi Kokkinakis
|
No.72
|0
|
Rinky Hijikata
|
No.73
|0
|
Chris O’Connell
|
No.79
|
-1
|
James Duckworth
|
No.86
|-5
|
Adam Walton
|
No.88
|-1
|
Max Purcell
|
No.118
|
-1
A seventh doubles title in six months has propelled Petra Hule to a new career high.
The 25-year-old rose 20 places in the recent rankings update to world No.151, after partnering Elena Micic to win the first of two Queensland Tennis International events.
Micic also enjoyed a significant rise this week as she achieved a career-best. She rose 72 spots to world No.267 – the largest jump of any player inside the top 300 this week.
Brisbane finalist Taylah Preston bolstered her doubles ranking, climbing 55 places to world No.271. Alongside Lizette Cabrera, who returned to the Australian top 10, the duo fell just short of the crown, losing in a super tiebreak.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Ellen Perez
|
No.13
|
-1
|
Storm Hunter
|
No.54
|
-1
|
Olivia Gadecki
|
No.96
|
+1
|
Jaimee Fourlis
|
No.140
|-2
|
Petra Hule
|
No.151
|+20
|
Priscilla Hon
|
No.178
|+2
|
Kimberly Birrell
|
No.180
|
+3
|
Alexandra Osborne
|
No.216
|
+4
|
Maya Joint
|
No.219
|
0
|
Lizette Cabrera
|
No.221
|
+11
It was also a career-best week for some of Australia’s men’s doubles players at the Queensland Tennis International.
Matthew Romios rose to world No.87 after he and Colin Sinclair won the title.
Finalists Patrick Harper and Joshua Charlton also enjoy their highest rankings to date. Harper moved up 15 spots to world No.176, while Charlton – who climbed 20 places this week – is nine spots away from becoming the 17th Australian currently inside the ATP doubles top 200.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Jordan Thompson
|
No.5
|0
|
Max Purcell
|
No.13
|0
|
Matt Ebden
|
No.20
|
0
|
John Peers
|
No.34
|
+1
|
John-Patrick Smith
|
No.73
|
-1
|
Matthew Romios
|
No.87
|
+1
|
Rinky Hijikata
|
No.100
|
-2
|
Thomas Fancutt
|
No.114
|
0
|
Luke Saville
|
No.118
|
-15
|
Tristan Schoolkate
|
No.134
|
-14
