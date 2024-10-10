With new disciplines and more ways to play, there will be more opportunities than ever for fans of all ages to pick up a racquet and join in the fun.

Melbourne, VIC, 10 October 2024 | Tennis Australia

Australian Open 2025 is all about getting fans out on the court and in on the action.

With new disciplines and more ways to play, there will be more opportunities than ever for fans of all ages to pick up a racquet and join in the fun.

> AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2025: Unforgettable tennis, epic entertainment and new rivalries

> MORE: De Minaur, Popyrin, Gadecki to head stacked Aussie field at AO 2025

In another AO first, the inaugural AO Pickleball Slam will take place from 24-26 January. Some of the world’s leading Pickleball talent will battle it out in this invitational event and show off their skills in one of the world’s fastest-growing racquet sports.

The AO Padel Battle will showcase this fast-paced format at Topcourt on Middle Terrace from 17-19 January. Played in an enclosed court where the ball stays in play while bouncing off the walls, this energetic sport is fast becoming a favourite of fitness fanatics around the world.

The AO Ballpark presented by Emirates will again offer an immersive tennis experience, featuring fun tennis activities for kids and families. Hot Shots HQ again takes centre stage and showcases each stage of the Hot Shots Tennis program, giving kids the chance to practice skills, test their serves with speed tracking, and compete in friendly matches on mini courts.

With activities for children as young as two, the AO Ballpark premieres on Kids Tennis Day, Saturday 11 January, and is open throughout the tournament. There will be even more excitement and special activities on Hot Shots Tennis Day on Thursday 16 January.

“Most people in Australia kick off their tennis journey at a local club, whether they are playing for fun and fitness, or dreaming of going pro,” Tennis Australia’s Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

“Bringing more chances to grab a racquet at AO 2025 is a great way to celebrate the social impact grassroots tennis has within the community. And it gives us even more opportunity to show off all the awesome activities happening at clubs across the country.

“From families trying out Hot Shots Tennis to friends getting their sweat on with Cardio Tennis, or anyone jumping back into the sport with fun options like Padel, Pickleball or Pop Tennis, there will be something for everyone to try.”

Tennis continues to grow in popularity, with more than 1.48 million Australians participating in the sport from July 2022 to June 2023, and 2,300 affiliated tennis clubs and venues nationwide.