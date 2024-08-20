Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell rise to new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Australia, 20 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Australia remains one of only two nations, alongside France, with 10 players ranked inside the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Several Australian players outside this elite category are also on the rise, including former world No.17 Bernard Tomic. The 31-year-old Tomic rises 12 spots this week to world No.238.

The 21-year-old James McCabe (up 21 places to world No.290) and 25-year-old Blake Ellis (rising 21 spots to a career-high world No.346) are also making major moves after strong performances at ITF level.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.10 0 Alexei Popyrin No.28 -5 Jordan Thompson No.33 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.65 0 James Duckworth No.70 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.84 -3 Chris O’Connell No.86 0 Max Purcell No.91 -23 Aleksandar Vukic No.94 +3 Adam Walton No.96 -1

Women’s singles

Daria Saville remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings, sitting at world No.93.

Ajla Tomljanovic continues to rise, jumping up four spots to world No.119. This is the 31-year-old’s highest ranking position in 12 months.

The 18-year-old Maya Joint is another Aussie making impressive moves, improving three places to a career-high world No.136.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.93 -1 Arina Rodionova No.118 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.119 +4 Maya Joint No.136 +3 Taylah Preston No.145 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.147 +1 Astra Sharma No.151 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.154 +1 Storm Hunter No.162 0 Talia Gibson No.172 -2

Men’s doubles

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell sit at new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 30-year-old Thompson rises three places to world No.13, while 26-year-old Purcell jumps up three spots to world No.18. The Wimbledon finalists have been one of the world’s most consistent teams this season, winning 31 of their 37 matches together.

The 29-year-old Thomas Fancutt makes his top-150 debut this week, while 25-year-old Joshua Charlton rises seven spots to a career-high world No.271.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 0 Jordan Thompson No.13 +3 Max Purcell No.18 +3 Rinky Hijikata No.51 0 John Peers No.58 -5 John-Patrick Smith No.64 0 Matthew Romios No.96 0 Luke Saville No.134 -1 Calum Puttergill No.149 0 Thomas Fancutt No.150 +2

Women’s doubles

Maya Joint is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, jumping up 20 spots to a career-high world No.243. This sees the 18-year-old skyrocket into the Australian top 10.

This follows Joint advancing to an ITF semifinal in America alongside 20-year-old compatriot Talia Gibson, who rises 11 places to world No.213.

Lizette Cabrera is also making a significant rise this week, skyrocketing up 54 spots to world No.402 after winning an ITF title in Great Britain. This was the 26-year-old’s first doubles title in more than two years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.9 0 Storm Hunter No.16 -5 Olivia Gadecki No.81 -12 Destanee Aiava No.134 +5 Daria Saville No.154 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.166 -1 Maddison Inglis No.180 +4 Talia Gibson No.213 +11 Maya Joint No.243 +20 Alana Parnaby No.246 0

