Aussie weekly wrap: Cruz Hewitt collects second consecutive ITF junior singles title

Cruz Hewitt was a standout performer as the future stars of Australian tennis competed at the NSW Junior Open in Sydney this week.

The 15-year-old Hewitt, the son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, was crowned the boys' singles champion at the ITF J200 tournament. This is the promising prospect's second consecutive title on the ITF world junior tour and extends his winning streak to nine matches.

Several Australian players won professional doubles titles this week, including recent Olympic gold medallist John Peers who teamed with John-Patrick Smith to claim victory at an ATP Challenger tournament in America.

While at the ITF Masters World Individual Championships in Portugal, three Australian players took home bronze medals.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Ellen Perez: The 28-year-old teamed with Brit Harriet Dart to reach the doubles semifinals at a WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati (USA). It was Perez's third semifinal appearance of the season at a WTA 1000 doubles event.

Jordan Thompson: The 30-year-old was the best-performing Australian at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati (USA), progressing to the third round in singles. Thompson scored back-to-back top-20 wins to reach that stage.

John Peers and John-Patrick Smith: The Aussie duo scooped the doubles title at an ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Cary (USA). This is 36-year-old Peers' third doubles title of the season and 35-year-old Smith's first. This is the sixth professional title the pair have won together and their first since 2012.

Bernard Tomic: The 31-year-old was a singles quarterfinalist at an ATP Challenger 125 tournament in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). This was Tomic's ninth quarterfinal appearance of the season.

Destanee Aiava: The 24-year-old made the doubles semifinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Barranquilla (Colombia) alongside Greece's Despina Papamichail.

Talia Gibson and Maya Joint: The 20-year-old Gibson and 18-year-old Joint advanced to the doubles semifinals at an ITF 100 tournament in Cary (USA).

Lizette Cabrera: The 26-year-old Cabrera progressed to the singles quarterfinals as a qualifier at an ITF 35 tournament in Aldershot (Great Britain).

Blake Mott: The 28-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ITF 25 tournament in Aldershot (Great Britain). The in-form Mott has now won 10 of his past 15 singles matches on the ITF Tour.

Joshua Charlton: The 25-year-old teamed with Brit Emile Hudd to reach the doubles semifinals at the ITF 25 tournament in Aldershot. It was Charlton's seventh semifinal appearance from his past eight doubles tournaments.

Tenika McGiffin: The 25-year-old won her first professional doubles title at an ITF 15 tournament in Huntsville (USA), partnering American Carly Briggs.

Cruz Hewitt: The 15-year-old won his sixth career ITF junior singles title at an ITF J200 tournament in Sydney, sweeping through the field without conceding a set.

Ty Host: The 17-year-old progressed to the biggest singles final of his junior career at the ITF J200 tournament in Sydney. Host was also a boys' doubles semifinalist alongside fellow Australian Jake Dembo.

Renee Alame: The 15-year-old advanced to her fifth junior singles final of the season at an ITF J200 tournament in Sydney. Alame's impressive 2024 record on the ITF world junior tour now stands at 30 wins from 38 matches.

Alana Subasic and Lily Taylor: The 17-year-old Subasic and 17-year-old Taylor combined to reach the girls' doubles final at the ITF J200 tournament in Sydney. Taylor was also a singles semifinalist.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!