Alex de Minaur celebrates a new milestone this week, becoming the highest-ranked Australian male singles player in more than 18 years.

Australia, 17 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur soars to a career-high world No.7 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 25-year-old climbs two spot following his title-winning run at an ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands. This sees De Minaur become the highest-ranked Australian man since Lleyton Hewitt in January 2006.

Aleksandar Vukic and James Duckworth are also making significant moves this week.

The 28-year-old Vukic rises seven places to world No.80 after reaching his first ATP-level grass-court quarterfinal, while 32-year-old Duckworth returns to the top 100 after progressing to an ATP quarterfinal in Germany. Duckworth, who upset world No.14 Ben Shelton during his impressive run, jumps up 13 spots to world No.88.

Tristan Schoolkate is sitting at a new career-high too, with the 23-year-old improving two spots to world No.183.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.7 +2 Jordan Thompson No.43 -6 Alexei Popyrin No.48 +1 Chris O’Connell No.75 -7 Aleksandar Vukic No.80 +7 James Duckworth No.88 +13 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 0 Rinky Hijikata No.98 -18 Max Purcell No.101 -1 Adam Walton No.107 0

Women’s singles

After progressing to her first tour-level grass-court quarterfinal, Kimberly Birrell has been rewarded in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

The 26-year-old climbs 12 places to world No.136 after her run at a WTA 250 event last week in Great Britain. A winner in 16 of her past 20 matches, Birrell has improved almost 50 spots in the past six weeks.

There’s also good news for Talia Gibson. The Perth athlete, who turns 20 later this week, improves two spots to a career-high world No.177.

Ajla Tomljanovic makes her return to the Australian top 10 this week, another notable milestone as her comeback continues from injury setbacks. Currently sitting at world No.190, this is a massive improvement from a low of No.593 in October last year.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.85 -1 Arina Rodionova No.102 +3 Astra Sharma No.131 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.136 +12 Storm Hunter No.141 -4 Taylah Preston No.145 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.176 -6 Talia Gibson No.177 +2 Maya Joint No.179 -2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.190 -1

Men’s doubles

John Peers is one of the biggest movers in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old improves four places to world No.41 after winning his first title in almost a year at an ATP Challenger event in Great Britain.

Meanwhile, Blake Balydon is celebrating a new career-high, with the 25-year-old rising 24 places to world No.252 after scooping an ITF title in Spain earlier this month.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.1 0 Max Purcell No.31 0 Jordan Thompson No.32 0 John Peers No.41 +4 Rinky Hijikata No.52 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.60 0 Matthew Romios No.122 -2 Andrew Harris No.136 +1 Tristan Schoolkate No.142 0 Calum Puttergill No.145 -1

Women’s doubles

With world No.4 Storm Hunter and world No.9 Ellen Perez leading the way, Australia is the only nation with two players currently ranked inside the world’s top 10 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Daria Saville is eyeing a milestone of her own, as she verges on a top-100 return. The 30-year-old rises four spots to world No.102 this week, her highest position since September 2018.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.4 0 Ellen Perez No.9 0 Olivia Gadecki No.75 +1 Daria Saville No.102 +4 Destanee Aiava No.141 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.177 +4 Maddison Inglis No.201 0 Talia Gibson No.207 +2 Alana Parnaby No.235 +2 Astra Sharma No.262 -17

