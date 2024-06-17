Alex de Minaur crowned champion in 's-Hertogenbosch

Alex de Minaur has completed a perfect week at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, claiming a straight-sets win over Sebastian Korda to lift a second grass-court trophy.

It's a ninth ATP title in total for the 25-year-old, who was the top seed at a tournament for the first time in his career.

Adding to his milestone week, De Minaur will rise to a career-high world No.7 in this week's rankings.

"That's always a great little bonus. My first week on grass couldn't have gone any better," he smiled after a 6-2 6-4 triumph over the seventh-seeded Korda.

De Minaur maintained control throughout the one-hour, 34-minute final, converting on his first break point against the American and easily closing out the first set.

Service breaks came more readily from there, but after failing to serve out the match at his first opportunity, De Minaur won the last two games of the final to finish his milestone week without the loss of a set.

Eastbourne 2021 🏆

S'Hertogenbosch 2024 🏆@alexdeminaur collects his second grass court trophy 🌱#LibemaOpen pic.twitter.com/UXPad4geSQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 16, 2024





It adds to a breathtaking season for De Minaur, who has registered wins over multiple higher-ranked opponents and defended a title for the first time at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco.

A maiden quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros was helped by an upset of No.5 seed Daniil Medvedev.

He achieved his top-10 breakthrough following victories over Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev at the United Cup at the start of the season.

De Minaur will now turn his attention to the ATP 500 tournament at Queen's in London, where the Australian was runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz last year. He lifted his other trophy on grass at Eastbourne in 2021.

It was also a week to remember for De Minaur's WTA-playing girlfriend, Katie Boulter, who defeated Karolina Pliskova in three sets to secure the Nottingham title.

The popular tennis couple also claimed professional titles on the same weekend in March, when De Minaur won in Acapulco and Boulter was victorious in San Diego.

How did that happen again 🤯🤯🤯🤯 @katiecboulter You are a joke!!! #doubletrouble — Alex de Minaur (@alexdeminaur) June 16, 2024



