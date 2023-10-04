Australian Alex de Minaur is at a new career-high of world No.11 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Australia, 4 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur sits at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The in-form 24-year-old has won 16 of his past 24 matches, helping him climb from world No.19 to world No.11 since late July.

This is the highest position for an Australian man since July 2006.

Max Purcell is also on the rise, improving two spots to a career-high world No.41.

This is the 10th week this season that 25-year-old Purcell, who was ranked outside the world’s top 200 in February, has achieved a new career-best ranking.

Thanasi Kokkinakis improves two places this week to world No.69, matching the career-high he first achieved in June 2015.

Meanwhile, Blake Mott continues to make giant strides, jumping up 84 positions to world No.456 after winning back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles in Darwin.

The 27-year-old Mott has halved his ranking since mid August, rising 463 places in the past six weeks.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 +1 Max Purcell No.41 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.43 +2 Aleksandar Vukic No.54 -4 Chris O’Connell No.58 +1 Jordan Thompson No.62 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.69 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.75 +1 Jason Kubler No.95 +2 James Duckworth No.139 -1

Women’s singles

Taylah Preston soars to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 17-year-old rises 82 places to world No.317 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in her hometown of Perth. This was Preston’s second ITF title of the season.

Priscilla Hon, a semifinalist in Perth, is the biggest mover within the Australian top 10. The 25-year-old jumps up eight spots to world No.184.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.104 0 Olivia Gadecki No.131 0 Storm Hunter No.137 +1 Astra Sharma No.161 0 Arina Rodionova No.165 +4 Priscilla Hon No.184 +8 Jaimee Fourlis No.206 -2 Lizette Cabrera No.238 -3 Daria Saville No.247 +1 Seone Mendez No.248 -1

Men’s doubles

The depth in Australian tennis is evident in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, with 19 Aussies ranked inside the world’s top 200.

This includes John Peers, who rises three spots to world No.36 after recording a runner-up finish at an ATP tournament in Kazakhstan, and Tristan Schoolkate, a 22-year-old from Perth who is verging on the Australian top 10 at a new career-high of world No.147.

John-Patrick Smith returns to the top 100 this week, jumping up eight places to world No.94 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in France.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.8 0 John Peers No.36 +3 Rinky Hijikata No.37 -2 Jason Kubler No.38 -1 Max Purcell No.44 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.94 +8 Andrew Harris No.98 -2 Jordan Thompson No.104 +2 Luke Saville No.142 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.146 0

Women’s doubles

After winning back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles, Destanee Aiava peaks at a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 23-year-old, a winner of five ITF titles in total this season, rises 16 places to world No.160.

Daria Saville is the biggest mover within the Australian top 10, jumping up 21 places to world No.162 following a quarterfinal appearance at WTA level.

Astra Sharma is also on the rise, climbing 28 places to world No.214 after winning her third title of the season at an ITF tournament in Serbia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.2 0 Ellen Perez No.23 0 Olivia Gadecki No.112 -1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.151 -11 Destanee Aiava No.160 +16 Alexandra Bozovic No.161 -3 Daria Saville No.162 +21 Talia Gibson No.176 -7 Elysia Bolton No.181 +1 Petra Hule No.205 -10

