Alexei Popyrin and Max Purcell have been rewarded for career-best runs at ATP Masters 1000 level in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Cincinnati, USA, 21 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Four Australian men feature inside the world’s top 50 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

This is the highest representation of Australian men in the top 50 since March 2021.

Alexei Popyrin and Max Purcell each make their top-50 debuts this week after recording career-best runs at ATP Masters 1000 level in Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old Popyrin soars 18 places to world No.40 following his quarterfinal appearance. His previous career-high ranking was No.56, achieved earlier this month.

The 25-year-old Purcell, who was ranked outside the world’s top 200 in February, now sits at world No.47. He climbs 23 places after also reaching the quarterfinals. This betters Purcell’s previous high of No.62 in June.

Jordan Thompson returns to the top 50 for the first time since March 2021, rising five places to world No.50 after reaching the second round in Cincinnati as a qualifier.

Adam Walton is celebrating a major milestone this week too. The 24-year-old makes his top-200 debut, improving seven places to world No.199.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.13 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.40 +18 Max Purcell No.47 +23 Jordan Thompson No.50 +5 Aleksandar Vukic No.51 -3 Chris O’Connell No.68 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.77 +1 Jason Kubler No.86 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.111 -1 James Duckworth No.112 +8

Women’s singles

Kimberly Birrell is the new top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

It is another major milestone in a career-best season for 25-year-old Birrell, who started the season as the fifth-ranked Australian at world No.174.

Arina Rodionova is edging closer to a top-150 return, rising nine spots to world No.157. The resurgent 33-year-old, who started the season ranked No.300, has won 53 matches so far this season.

Daria Saville takes biggest mover honours this week, jumping up 19 spots to world No.192 after reaching the quarterfinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Colombia.

Petra Hule (up six places to world No.315) and Talia Gibson (rising three spots to world No.335) are at new career-highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.112 +2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.130 -47 Olivia Gadecki No.139 -1 Arina Rodionova No.157 +9 Storm Hunter No.167 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.187 0 Daria Saville No.192 +19 Astra Sharma No.194 0 Priscilla Hon No.207 -5 Lizette Cabrera No.210 +4

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.10 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Blake Ellis makes his top-200 debut this week, with the 24-year-old rising 18 places to world No.190.

There are also new career-highs for Calum Puttergill (improving five places to world No.173), Matthew Romios (up one spot to world No.187) and Adam Taylor (up three places to world No.226).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.10 -1 Jason Kubler No.33 0 Rinky Hijikata No.38 -1 John Peers No.39 +1 Max Purcell No.44 0 John-Patrick Smith No.99 -10 Andrew Harris No.104 -2 Jordan Thompson No.109 -6 Luke Saville No.118 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.146 -20

Women’s doubles

Storm Hunter rises to a career-high world No.3 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

This is the highest position achieved by an Australian woman since Casey Dellacqua in February 2016.

Olivia Gadecki is also at a new career-high, rising 18 places to world No.103. The 21-year-old is verging on a top-100 debut after winning the biggest title of her career at a WTA 125 tournament in America last week.

Petra Hule makes her top-200 debut this week, with the 24-year-old rising five places to No.200.

Seone Mendez is the week’s biggest mover, jumping up 124 places to world No.440 after winning her fourth ITF doubles title.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 +1 Ellen Perez No.12 0 Olivia Gadecki No.103 +18 Olivia Tjandramulia No.120 -3 Daria Saville No.148 -1 Talia Gibson No.163 -2 Elysia Bolton No.175 -1 Alexandra Bozovic No.180 -1 Destanee Aiava No.197 0 Petra Hule No.200 +5

