Australian players Alexei Popyrin and Aleksandar Vukic have soared to new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Australia, 31 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Alexei Popyrin and Aleksandar Vukic skyrocket to new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

Popyrin improves 33 places to world No.57 following his title-winning run in Croatia. This overtakes the 23-year-old’s previous career-high of world No.59, achieved in November 2021.

Vukic climbs 20 spots to world No.62 after reaching his first ATP final in America last week. It continues a breakout season for the 27-year-old, who was ranked outside the world’s top 200 in February.

Rinky Hijikata is also at a new career-high, improving four places to world No.110, while a resurgent Luke Saville has returned to the world’s top 350 for the first time since August 2020. The 29-year-old Saville, who has just won back-to-back ITF titles, rises 27 places to world No.339.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.19 -2 Nick Kyrgios No.35 0 Alexei Popyrin No.57 +33 Aleksandar Vukic No.62 +20 Jordan Thompson No.71 -8 Chris O’Connell No.74 -6 Max Purcell No.78 -4 Jason Kubler No.85 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.86 0 Rinky Hijikata No.110 +4

Women’s singles

Daria Saville is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 29-year-old rises 62 places to world No.165 this week. This follows a semifinal run at a WTA 250 clay-court tournament in Germany.

Contesting only her fourth singles tournament in a comeback from knee surgery, Saville won five matches to reach the final four as a qualifier.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.64 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.114 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.148 -4 Storm Hunter No.151 +3 Daria Saville No.165 +62 Jaimee Fourlis No.176 -5 Priscilla Hon No.180 -4 Astra Sharma No.187 -2 Arina Rodionova No.197 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.218 -4

Men’s doubles

Jordan Thompson is verging on a top-100 return in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old climbs 21 spots this week to world No.104, his highest ranking since May 2018. This follows a runner-up finish at an ATP event in Atlanta. It was Thompson’s fourth career ATP doubles final appearance and his second this season.

Thompson’s partner, fellow Aussie Max Purcell, rises two places to world No.46.

Tristan Schoolkate (up seven places to world No.156) and Adam Walton (rising eight spots to world No.184) are at new career-highs this week. Both made semifinal appearances at ATP Challenger level last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.10 -1 John Peers No.31 -2 Jason Kubler No.34 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.39 -2 Max Purcell No.46 +2 Nick Kyrgios No.80 -21 John-Patrick Smith No.91 -3 Jordan Thompson No.104 +21 Luke Saville No.108 0 Andrew Harris No.119 0

Women’s doubles

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.5, in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Hunter has won 31 of her 41 doubles matches so far this season and reached the final in four of her past five tournaments.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.5 0 Ellen Perez No.9 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.116 -2 Daria Saville No.147 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.148 0 Talia Gibson No.162 0 Elysia Bolton No.175 -3 Alexandra Bozovic No.181 -21 Astra Sharma No.202 -6 Petra Hule No.214 -5

