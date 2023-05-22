Australians Max Purcell, Storm Hunter and Aleksandar Vukic are all at new career-high rankings this week.

Australia, 22 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Max Purcell and Aleksandar Vukic have soared to new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

Purcell, who has advanced to six ATP Challenger finals so far this season, improves 20 places to world No.67. It continues a remarkable rise for the 25-year-old, who was ranked outside the world’s top 200 in February.

Vukic has been in red-hot form on the ATP Challenger Tour as well, winning 18 of his past 23 matches. This has helped the 27-year-old halve his ranking in the past three months. From world No.201 in late February, Vukic makes his top-100 debut this week at world No.95.

Adam Walton is also celebrating a major milestone. The 24-year-old makes his top-300 debut this week, rising 19 places to world No.288 after recently capturing his fourth career ITF title.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.19 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.25 +1 Max Purcell No.67 +20 Jason Kubler No.68 -2 Jordan Thompson No.71 +9 Alexei Popyrin No.82 -5 Chris O’Connell No.85 -7 Aleksandar Vukic No.95 +32 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.107 -3 James Duckworth No.109 -3

Women’s singles

Lizette Cabrera returns to the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 25-year-old rises 40 spots to world No.239 after reaching an ITF semifinal in Japan.

Priscilla Hon is on the rise as well, jumping up 12 spots to world No.152 after performing strongly on European clay.

Taylah Preston is the biggest mover of the week. The 17-year-old skyrockets up 157 places to a career-high world No.571 after recently reaching her first professional singles final in Great Britain.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.46 -7 Kimberly Birrell No.111 0 Daria Saville No.137 -6 Jaimee Fourlis No.150 0 Priscilla Hon No.152 +12 Olivia Gadecki No.153 -4 Storm Hunter No.202 -6 Arina Rodionova No.203 +16 Lizette Cabrera No.239 +40 Maddison Inglis No.248 +2

Men’s doubles

Jason Kubler rises to new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 29-year-old improves two spots to world No.27 after advancing to his first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal in Rome.

Alex de Minaur, Kubler’s partner at the Italian Open, climbs 50 places to world No.149.

James McCabe takes biggest mover honours this week. The 19-year-old soars up 144 places to a career-high world No.312 after advancing to his first final at ATP Challenger level.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.17 -2 Jason Kubler No.27 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.33 +1 John Peers No.37 0 Max Purcell No.53 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.54 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.80 -4 Luke Saville No.85 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.97 0 Andrew Harris No.112 +1

Women’s doubles

Storm Hunter makes her top-five debut in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old jump up six spots to a career-high world No.5 after her title-winning run at the Italian Open.

There is also good news for Talia Gibson (up 22 places to world No.185) and Elysia Bolton (up 31 spots to world No.195), with both making their top-200 debuts this week after consistent performances at ITF level.

Astra Sharma earns biggest mover honours, climbing 61 places to world No.217 after winning her first ITF title in more than a year.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.5 +6 Ellen Perez No.15 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.110 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.155 -2 Alexandra Bozovic No.175 -8 Talia Gibson No.185 +22 Elysia Bolton No.195 +31 Astra Sharma No.217 +61 Kimberly Birrell No.233 -10 Priscilla Hon No.235 +8

> READ MORE: Australian players shining on the global stage

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!