Ranking movers: Daria Saville soars back inside world’s top 60
For the first time in more than three years, Australian Daria Saville features inside the world's top 60 in singles.
Australia, 29 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Daria Saville has returned to the world’s top 60 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises 15 spots to world No.58 after a finals appearance in Granby last week. It was Saville’s fifth career singles final – and first since October 2017.
This effort propels Saville, a former world No.20 returning from a foot injury, into the world’s top 60 for the first time since May 2019.
Ajla Tomljanovic remains Australia’s top-ranked woman, improving two places to world No.46 in this week’s rankings.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.46
|+2
|Daria Saville
|No.58
|+15
|Maddison Inglis
|No.134
|+1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.164
|+4
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.168
|-4
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.173
|-21
|Astra Sharma
|No.191
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.226
|+1
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.228
|+1
|Seone Mendez
|No.264
|-2
Nick Kyrgios continues to climb the ATP Tour men’s singles rankings, rising one place this week to world No.25.
Adam Walton takes biggest mover honours for the second week in a row. The 23-year-old won his third ITF Futures title of the season in Mexico last week, propelling him up 46 spots to a career-high world No.573.
Dane Sweeny is also at a new career-high this week, with the 21-year-old jumping up 15 spots to world No.326 after advancing to his first ATP Challenger semifinal in Thailand.
While Omar Jasika, a 25-year-old who was also competing in Thailand last week, rises 21 places to world No.367 after reaching his first ATP Challenger quarterfinal in four years.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.20
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.25
|+1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.70
|0
|James Duckworth
|No.83
|+1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.84
|-2
|Jordan Thompson
|No.102
|+1
|John Millman
|No.103
|+1
|Jason Kubler
|No.109
|+7
|Chris O’Connell
|No.118
|+3
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.132
|+2
Ellen Perez is at a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old rises two places to world No.26 after winning her fifth career title at Cleveland.
> READ: Perez crowned doubles champion in Cleveland
Daria Saville takes biggest mover honours this week, jumping up 63 spots to world No.228 following a semifinal appearance in Granby.
Olivia Tjandramulia was also a semifinalist in Granby, which sees her ranking improve 16 places to a career-high world No.124.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.20
|-2
|Storm Sanders
|No.21
|-2
|Ellen Perez
|No.26
|+2
|Astra Sharma
|No.108
|+2
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.118
|+1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.122
|+1
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.124
|+16
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.158
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.228
|+63
|Alana Parnaby
|No.264
|-10
Thanasi Kokkinakis is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, improving one spot to world No.22, while Matt Ebden rises two spots to world No.34 following his title-winning run at Winston-Salem.
Dane Sweeny moves up four places to a career-high world No.177 after advancing to an ATP Challenger semifinal in Thailand last week, with partner Tristan Schoolkate also setting a new career-high at world No.233.
James Frawley, who captured his second ITF Futures title of the season in Germany, rises 17 places to world No.510.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.10
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.18
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.22
|+1
|Matt Ebden
|No.34
|+2
|Max Purcell
|No.37
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.93
|-1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.98
|-5
|Dane Sweeny
|No.177
|+4
|Alex de Minaur
|No.185
|+3
|Andrew Harris
|No.187
|+3
