Australia, 25 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis is at a seven-high high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 26-year-old improves four places to world No.69 this week, matching the career-high he first achieved in June 2015.

Several Australian players have achieved career-high rankings this week, including Chris O’Connell (improving three places to world No.97) and Li Tu (rising 11 places to world No.268).

Adam Walton is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 174 places to a career-high world No.687. The 23-year-old recently built a 13-match winning streak and claimed back-to-back ITF Futures titles in America and Mexico.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.30 -6 Nick Kyrgios No.47 -2 James Duckworth No.62 +4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.69 +4 John Millman No.81 +3 Alexei Popyrin No.84 -2 Jordan Thompson No.95 0 Chris O’Connell No.97 +3 Jason Kubler No.100 -4 Aleksandar Vukic No.129 0

Women’s singles

Daria Saville is back inside the world’s top 90 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises three spots to world No.88 this week, marking the first time she has held a top-90 ranking since August 2019.

Alexandra Bozovic is the biggest mover of the week, rising 50 spots to world No.395. The 23-year-old recently reached her third career ITF final – and first in over four years – in Portugal.

Kimberly Birrell continues to build momentum in her comeback season, improving 36 places this week to world No.407. This is the 24-year-old’s highest ranking since January 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.69 -1 Daria Saville No.88 +3 Maddison Inglis No.139 -6 Jaimee Fourlis No.151 -4 Olivia Gadecki No.159 -3 Priscilla Hon No.197 +2 Seone Mendez No.199 +1 Astra Sharma No.200 -40 Arina Rodionova No.219 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.226 -38

Men’s doubles

John-Patrick Smith has returned to the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 33-year-old improves four spots to world No.97 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in America last week.

Brandon Walkin (up 34 spots to world No.349), Jason Taylor (up 68 places to world No.510) and Adam Taylor (up 68 places to world No.511) are also on the rise following quarterfinal appearances at ATP Challenger events last week.

While Dane Sweeny (up two places to world No.179), Li Tu (up three spots to world No.206) and Tristan Schoolkate (up seven spots to world No.243) have all achieved new career-highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.13 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.27 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.29 -1 Matthew Ebden No.33 -1 Max Purcell No.38 -4 Luke Saville No.74 -6 John-Patrick Smith No.97 +4 Alex de Minaur No.174 +3 Dane Sweeny No.179 +2 Jordan Thompson No.182 +3

Women’s doubles

Olivia Tjandramulia has achieved a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 25-year-old improves two spots to world No.126 after reaching a quarterfinal at a WTA 250 tournament in Italy last week.

Alexandra Bozovic takes biggest mover honours, rising 13 places to world No.455. The 23-year-old has built a 7-2 win-loss record competing at ITF events in Portugal over the past month, with the highlight claiming her maiden professional doubles title last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.8 0 Storm Sanders No.19 +1 Ellen Perez No.44 +1 Astra Sharma No.117 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.120 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.126 +2 Arina Rodionova No.128 -3 Lizette Cabrera No.188 +4 Alana Parnaby No.269 -18 Jaimee Fourlis No.275 -15

