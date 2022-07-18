Australian Chris O'Connell sits at a career-high world No.100 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Melbourne, Australia, 18 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Chris O’Connell has broken into the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 28-year-old’s perseverance has been rewarded, rising one spot to a career-high world No.100 this week.

Jason Kubler moves up six spots to world No.96 after advancing to his first tour-level semifinal at Newport, taking the number of Australian men currently inside the world’s top 100 to nine.

James Duckworth is the biggest mover inside the top 100, improving eight places to world No.66 after reaching his first tour-level quarterfinal of the season at Newport.

There are also new career-highs for Rinky Hijikata (up six places to world No.217), Li Tu (rising 15 spots to world No.279), Dane Sweeny (up five spots to world No.371), Tristan Schoolkate (rising nine places to world No.438) and James McCabe (up two spots to world No.443).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.24 +2 Nick Kyrgios No.45 0 James Duckworth No.66 +8 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.73 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.82 +3 John Millman No.84 +3 Jordan Thompson No.95 -16 Jason Kubler No.96 +6 Chris O’Connell No.100 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.129 -5

Women’s singles

Jaimee Fourlis and Olivia Gadecki have set new career-highs in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

Fourlis rises two spots to world No.147, while Gadecki moves up four places to world No.156.

Kimberly Birrell takes biggest mover honours, improving 26 places to world No.443. The 24-year-old has made back-to-back quarterfinal appearances at ITF tournaments in Portugal in the past fortnight.

Alexandra Bozovic has also enjoyed success in Portugal, reaching a final last week. This sees the 23-year-old improve 21 spots to world No.445.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.68 +3 Daria Saville No.91 0 Maddison Inglis No.133 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.147 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.156 +4 Astra Sharma No.160 -15 Lizette Cabrera No.188 -3 Priscilla Hon No.199 +4 Seone Mendez No.200 0 Arina Rodionova No.221 +3

Men’s doubles

World No.13 John Peers remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Dane Sweeny has improved seven spots to a career-high No.181 following consistent results at ITF level.

Andrew Harris is the biggest mover of the week, rising 51 spots to world No.208. The 28-year-old won an ATP Challenger title in America last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.13 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.26 0 Nick Kyrgios No.28 0 Matthew Ebden No.32 -1 Max Purcell No.34 +2 Luke Saville No.68 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.101 +1 Alex de Minaur No.177 +4 Dane Sweeny No.181 +7 Jordan Thompson No.185 -12

Women’s doubles

Olivia Tjandramulia and Alana Parnaby have set new career-highs in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Tjandramulia moves up two places to world No.128 this week, while Parnaby jumps up nine spots to world No.251.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.8 0 Storm Sanders No.20 0 Ellen Perez No.45 0 Astra Sharma No.117 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.121 0 Arina Rodionova No.125 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.128 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.192 +6 Alana Parnaby No.251 +9 Jaimee Fourlis No.260 +9

