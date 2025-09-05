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Biography
On Court
Started 2026 at the Adelaide International where she lost in the opening round of qualifying to 10th seed Yulia Putintseva.
Reached second round of girl’s singles in Australian Open debut before falling to top seed Alena Kovackova.
Statistics
Key statistics
Singles titles
2025: J60 Gold Coast 1
Singles finals
2025: J60 Gold Coast 2, J60 Darwin
Latest news
Gallery
Tori Russell competing in the juniors at AO 2026
January 26: Tori Russell (AUS) during round 2 of the juniors on ANZ Arena at the 2026 Australian Open Monday, January 26, 2026. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/GEORGE SALPIGTIDIS
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