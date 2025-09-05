Biography

On Court

  • Started 2026 at the Adelaide International where she lost in the opening round of qualifying to 10th seed Yulia Putintseva.

  • Reached second round of girl’s singles in Australian Open debut before falling to top seed Alena Kovackova.

Statistics

Key statistics

Singles titles

  • 2025: J60 Gold Coast 1

Singles finals

  • 2025: J60 Gold Coast 2, J60 Darwin 

Latest news

Gallery