Ebden anticipating "tough match" in US Open 2023 doubles final

Matt Ebden has the chance to become the first Australian in two decades to win a US Open men's doubles title.

The 35-year-old from Perth and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna will contest the men's doubles final on day 12 at Flushing Meadows.

The sixth seeds have been in scintillating form in New York, dropping only a single set in their march into their first Grand Slam final as a team.

Third seeds, American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury, now stand in their way of major glory.

World No.5 Ram and world No.6 Salisbury are on an imposing 17-match winning streak at the US Open and looking to become the first team to win three consecutive men's doubles titles at the tournament in the Open era.

"We're going to have to execute and play well," world No.11 Ebden said ahead of the first meeting between these two teams.

"It's going to be a really tough match."

If Ebden does win, he'll become the first Australian to win a US Open men's doubles title since Todd Woodbridge in 2003.

Two Australian juniors also feature in doubles semifinals on day 12.

The 17-year-old Hayden Jones is the first Australian in nine years to reach the boys' doubles semifinals at Flushing Meadows, while 16-year-old Benjamin Wenzel is looking to advance to the boys' wheelchair doubles final in his Grand Slam debut.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 5am AEST.

Aussies in action on day 12:

Men's doubles, final

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR), Arthur Ashe Stadium, day session, first match (from 2am AEST)

Boys' doubles, semifinals

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Max Dahlin (SWE)/Oliver Ojakaar (EST), Court 7, fourth match

Junior boys' wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Benjamin Wenzel (AUS)/Ivar van Rijt (NED) v Joshua Johns (GBR)/Dahnon Ward (GBR), Court 13, fourth match

